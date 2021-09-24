Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Spartans

3: Runs of 30-plus yards for Walker in his first outing against Northwestern. Since then, his longest run is 26 yards. NU will try to keep him from getting loose.

75: The Spartans have hit a 75-yard touchdown on their first play from scrimmage in two of their three games so far. So, yeah, watch that.

Under the radar

Samori Toure

WR | No. 3| Sr.: With all the talk about the weapons that returned to the field last week for Nebraska — receivers Zavier Betts and Omar Manning and tight end Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek — attention shifted away from Toure some. He had a modest day against the Sooners (three catches for 27 yards) but will continue to be a focal point. Perhaps he breaks out again on Saturday.

Damion Daniels

DT | No. 93 | Jr.: Daniels is never going to get a ton of credit for the work he does in the middle of the NU defensive line, but this is his type of game. The junior captain will be aiming to hold the fort in the middle and collapse the amount of space Walker and MSU have to work with.

Marquee matchup