Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Sooners

How the Blackshirts shut ’em down

1. Help from my friends. It’s not that the defense has no chance of slowing Oklahoma, it’s just that some help would, well, help. Short fields, sudden changes, quick offensive possessions all hurt the Blackshirts. Can NU avoid them?

2. Keep it in front. Oklahoma is explosive down the field. The Huskers must find a way to keep the ball in front — and tackle. First downs and yardage are a given for OU. Preventing the big ruptures and over-the-top plays is the key for NU.

3. Rattle Rattler. Nebraska got pressure on Kyle Vantrease of Buffalo even though it didn’t sack him. That was enough to force a couple of poor decisions and some errant throws. Rattler can be coerced into bad situations, but the Huskers have to get to him and cover down the field. Easier said than done.

4. Ground to a halt. A lot gets made of Rattler and his fleet of weapons, but Nebraska has its hands full with running backs Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray, too. The OU offensive line is still coming together. Can the Blackshirts make it a long afternoon for them?

Three numbers to know