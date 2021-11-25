Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers vs. Hawkeyes

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Nebraska center Cam Jurgens

OK, so these two aren’t actually playing against each other, but it’s going to be a fun matchup to watch. If you like offensive line play and athletic centers, this is the game for you. Linderbaum is widely considered the best center in the country and a likely high draft pick next spring. Jurgens’ stock has surged this year and will have an NFL decision of his own to make after the season. They’re both used in unique ways and they both can do uncommon things from the middle of the field. Should be a fun pair to watch.

Biggest mismatch

Do we even have to say it? OK, fine. Special teams

This isn’t difficult. Iowa is among the very best in the country in special teams and Nebraska is among the very worst. Charlie Jones is one of the best return men out there, while the Huskers haven’t found anything in that department this year. Tory Taylor is one of the best punters in the country and, while William Przystup has settled the position a bit for the Huskers, it’s still been a problem spot. Caleb Shudak has made 18 of 21 field-goal attempts this year and all 32 extra points, while three kickers have combined to make just 8-of-16 and miss four PATs for Nebraska.