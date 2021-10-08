Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Wolverines

Gattis and company have not had to divert from the plan much at all this year. Wisconsin's defense provided a stiff test last week for the Wolverines, but they haven't trailed yet this season. That's reflected in the fact that UM has run the ball nearly 71% of the time so far through five games. Chinander's group has been up to the task against Big Ten rushing offenses so far this year. Can Michigan punch through against them? Or can Chinander and company put a plan in place (and, of course, execute it) that will force the Wolverines to deviate?

Shocking development, I know. Statistically, these two units are not close. If you go by ESPN's SP+ ranking, Michigan comes into the contest ranked No. 9 overall in the country in special teams. Nebraska? No. 124. If you want the Fremeau Efficiency Index ratings, well, the Wolverines check in No. 2 nationally in combined special teams rating while the Huskers are No. 128. If you're not into analytics, the eye test has been pretty clear in close games for Nebraska. Can they reverse the trend? NU might not have to win the special teams battle, but it can't be a landslide to UM. If the Huskers play clean, they'll have a chance. If not, the third phase could rear its ugly head again.