Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Wolverines

Nebraska has another chance at a marquee victory on Saturday night when it faces No. 9 Michigan at Memorial Stadium. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Wolverines match up.
How the Huskers light up the scoreboard
1. Stay aggressive. Michigan's got really good players on defense and will be a big challenge for the Husker offense. It's up to Scott Frost and company to figure out ways to keep attacking.
2. Don't be charitable. The Wolverines scored 38 points last week despite 15 first downs, a modest rushing total (112 yards) and an average offensive day (365 yards). The reason? They forced three turnovers, played well in special teams and had short fields to work with. Nebraska can't afford that.
3. Clock strikes 2AM. Nebraska's come close to winning big games this year but hasn't got over the hump yet. If it's going to, Adrian Martinez will be a big part of the reason why. He's got the athletic ability to be the difference in a game like this.
4. Pressure relief. The Huskers have to find a way to keep Martinez from facing too much pressure in the pocket. The remade OL was up to the task last week against Northwestern, but this challenge is different. What tricks does NU have up its sleeve for Aidan Hutchinson and company?
How the Blackshirts shut ’em down
1. What's in the box? A lot, when it comes to this game, including much of the action. If Nebraska's defense can keep Michigan's run game from getting going between the tackles, the Huskers are going to have a chance to be right in the game.
2. Loud crowd. Yeah, it's going to make a difference. Remember, Michigan QB Cade McNamara took over the job last year when fans weren't allowed in stadiums. This will be the loudest environment he's played in. Not to say he can't thrive, but it will certainly be a bigger challenge than UM has faced so far.
3. Opps, not oops. NU's defense has had its hands on several potential interceptions the past couple of weeks but has only come down with one. If you're going to beat a top 10 team, those opportunities can't go begging.
4. Slight returns. Special teams has been a voodoo child for Nebraska this year, but the Huskers need to keep Michigan's dynamic return men — A.J. Henning in punt return and Blake Corum in kick return — from getting chances to change the game. NU's special teams play was solid last week in a blowout. What happens when the screws tighten this week?
Three numbers to know
0: Minutes through five games that Michigan has trailed so far this season. Can the Huskers put UM in a new position at some point?
312: Offensive yards per game for NU QB Adrian Martinez through half the season. That's the No. 13 mark in the country and No. 2 mark in the Big Ten.
1.92: Rushing yards per carry allowed by Nebraska over the past two games. Michigan will be another big test for the Blackshirts.
Under the radar
Travis Vokolek
TE| No. 83 | Jr.: Vokolek's been back from a preseason camp injury for a couple of weeks now and seems fully settled back into the equation. He's made a couple of big catches and done his normal quality work in the blocking department. If Nebraska is going to keep playing two TEs as much as they have, it's natural to wonder if there's a breakout game coming somewhere along the way.
Quinton Newsome
CB | No. 6 | So.: Newsome is the newcomer in the secondary for the Huskers, but he has a half-dozen starts under his belt now and has acquitted himself well so far. Michigan isn't going to want to throw the ball often, but when it happens, the Wolverines are looking for big plays. It's a discipline game this week for Newsome (and Cam Taylor-Britt). Can Newsome and company play 60 minutes of aggressive run support while also not getting beat over the top?
Marquee matchup
Michigan OC Josh Gattis against Nebraska DC Erik Chinander
Gattis and company have not had to divert from the plan much at all this year. Wisconsin's defense provided a stiff test last week for the Wolverines, but they haven't trailed yet this season. That's reflected in the fact that UM has run the ball nearly 71% of the time so far through five games. Chinander's group has been up to the task against Big Ten rushing offenses so far this year. Can Michigan punch through against them? Or can Chinander and company put a plan in place (and, of course, execute it) that will force the Wolverines to deviate?
Biggest mismatch
Special teams
Shocking development, I know. Statistically, these two units are not close. If you go by ESPN's SP+ ranking, Michigan comes into the contest ranked No. 9 overall in the country in special teams. Nebraska? No. 124. If you want the Fremeau Efficiency Index ratings, well, the Wolverines check in No. 2 nationally in combined special teams rating while the Huskers are No. 128. If you're not into analytics, the eye test has been pretty clear in close games for Nebraska. Can they reverse the trend? NU might not have to win the special teams battle, but it can't be a landslide to UM. If the Huskers play clean, they'll have a chance. If not, the third phase could rear its ugly head again.
Prediction
Michigan 24, Nebraska 21
Nebraska's coming off a blowout win over Northwestern, Memorial Stadium is going to be charged up and the Huskers sense that this is another chance for what would easily be the biggest win under fourth-year coach Scott Frost. This particular NU team has taken steps toward earning trust that it's going to show up, play hard and be in games. Last year, the Huskers handled success poorly and played terribly at home against Illinois and Minnesota. There's less concern about that this year, particularly in a game like this. Execution, though? That's still an open question, particularly on special teams.
This one is close to 50/50, so at the end of the day the slight edge goes to the team that's shown it can figure out how to win tight games more consistently.
