Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Wildcats

Nebraska opens its season a week earlier than most of the country with an international matchup against Northwestern at Dublin's Aviva Stadium. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Wildcats match up.

How the Huskers light up the scoreboard

1. Thompson's turn. Husker fans will be eager to see new starting quarterback Casey Thompson show off his arm strength and air the ball out. It'd be too soon to expect some of the six-touchdown games he provided at Texas last year, but taking shots down the field will keep the Northwestern defense on its toes.

2. Don't cough up the ball. Any extra possessions Nebraska hands over to Northwestern would go a long way to the Wildcats' upset chances. In last year's matchup, Nebraska forced one turnover and didn't give up any of its own.

3. O-line gives time. Nebraska's new-look offensive line should be able to hold its own in the run game, but how will the pocket hold up for Thompson? The more time that he has to progress through reads, the better NU's offense will be as a result.

4. Fast start. There's no requirement to score on the first drive of the season, but an early touchdown would calm any nerves present in the season opener. NU trailed Illinois by seven points at halftime of last year's season opener and never found a way back.

How the Blackshirts shut ’em down

1. Men in the middle. Middle linebackers Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer are both potential all-Big Ten picks thanks to their effectiveness as run-stoppers. 1,000-yard rusher Evan Hull is Northwestern's best offensive weapon, and Nebraska will need Henrich and Reimer to keep him from breaking away.

2. Limit big plays. Northwestern had one of the nation's worst scoring offenses in 2021, with an average scoring output of 16.6 points per game. The Wildcats couldn't move the ball 80 yards down the field consistently, but they could pop a big play every now and then. Keeping that from happening would ensure a tougher road to victory.

3. Practice makes perfect. Nebraska's edge rushers have impressed during fall camp, and it's time for that success to translate into on-field production. As a whole group, NU's edge rushers could be the strongest position group on defense. They'll need to show up in third-down situations.

4. Game speed. Conditioning can make all the difference early in the season, and while temperatures will be cool in Ireland, are all of NU's defenders up to game speed? The defensive line and secondary should rotate heavily to prepare for any tiredness.

Three numbers to know

24: Despite battling a thumb injury for much of the season, Thompson threw for 24 touchdowns last year; Northwestern had 13 passing scores all season.

100: Hull had three 100-yard games on the ground last season, with Northwestern winning two of those contests.

26: Sophomore defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher played 26 snaps last season, and he could just about equal that mark in this game alone.

Under the radar

Gabe Ervin Jr.

RB | No. 22 | R-Fr.: Ervin was a key part of Nebraska's early season rotation at running back before a season-ending injury four games into the year. The running back room is perhaps even more competitive this year, and Ervin is back to his usual explosiveness. Could he still be in the mix for touches?

Timmy Bleekrode

K | No. 38 | So.: Nebraska's presumptive starter at kicker, Bleekrode would like to stay under the radar all season long. He went 30-for-32 on extra points and 15-for-18 on field goals at FCS Furman last season, and similar consistency would go a long way to keeping Bleekrode from the spotlight.

Marquee matchup

Northwestern offensive line against Nebraska edge rushers

Perhaps the most NFL-ready player on the field, Northwestern left tackle Peter Skoronski is a returning all-Big Ten selection. Skoronski is one of four starters back along the Wildcats' offensive line, with right guard being the only position in flux. Garrett Nelson, Ochaun Mathis and Caleb Tannor all have their sights set on a big year filled with sacks and tackles for losses. Whichever group wins out in this battle will make life tough for the opposition.

Biggest mismatch

Linebackers

With two starters back at both inside and outside linebacker, Nebraska truly has a veteran presence in the middle of the field. That's certainly not the case for Northwestern, which will rely on junior Bryce Gallagher as the playmaker in their group. Xander Muller and Wendell Davis have potential but lack the game experience that all of NU's linebackers possess.

Prediction

Nebraska 38, Northwestern 24