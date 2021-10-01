Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Wildcats

57.3: Percent of drop-backs (63-of-110) over the past three games that Nebraska’s quarterback has been pressured. That despite Buffalo, Oklahoma and MSU combining to blitz just 13.6% of the time (15 times).

128: Nebraska’s special teams rank out of 130 FBS teams in the Fremeau Efficiency Index, a metric used to rate teams’ overall performance across special teams units.

Under the radar

Sevion Morrison

RB | No. 28 | Fr.: The freshman has modest numbers so far (21 carries, 71 yards, two touchdowns plus three catches), but he gave Nebraska a bit of a spark in the fourth quarter against MSU. Morrison might be No. 2 on the depth chart now, behind Johnson but ahead of Markese Stepp, who Ryan Held said this week has been inconsistent. Morrison has big-play ability. Could this be the week his workload ticks up and he shows it?

Ben Stille