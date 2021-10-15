Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Gophers

The last two times Nebraska has traveled to Minneapolis, the results haven’t been pretty. In 2019, the Gophers ran roughshod over the Huskers en route to a 34-7 victory. In 2017, well, yeah. That was even worse. The Mike Riley era was ticking down to zero and UM put up 54 points. This is a different team in a different place physically than either of those teams (and Adrian Martinez didn’t play in 2019 and wasn’t in college yet in 2017). Can the Huskers reverse the trend in what has been, recently, something of a house of horrors?

There are plenty of reasons to wonder about Nebraska this week. Two emotional, physical losses in the past three weeks. A long stretch of games compared to Minnesota, which is coming off a bye week. The Huskers’ inability to win on the road so far this season (0-3). The Gophers’ run of being the bigger, tougher team the past two years against the Huskers. So on and so forth. It’s not going to be easy, but Nebraska has taken three top teams to the wire and sees the light at the end of the tunnel with an off week coming. It would be a genuine surprise if they didn’t come out and play hard.