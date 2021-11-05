Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Buckeyes

8.23: Yards per play for Ohio State, far and away the best in the Big Ten and No. 2 nationally. The Buckeyes average 1.4 yards per play more than No. 2 MSU (6.83) and 1.55 more than No. 3 Nebraska.

7.9: Yards per carry for OSU freshman RB TreVeyon Henderson, easily the best mark in the Big Ten. He’s got 845 yards and 12 touchdowns, and is averaging 105.6 yards per game on just 13.4 carries.

Under the radar

Travis Vokolek

TE | No. 83 | Jr.: Vokolek has just five catches on the season, but is a key part of Nebraska’s running game with his ability to block at the point of attack. He’s also made a couple of big plays in the passing game since missing the first three contests of the year with an injury. He’ll be critical against the OSU front seven, but might NU also find a way to get him the ball down the field?

Garrett Nelson