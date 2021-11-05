Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Buckeyes

Nebraska has a tall task on Saturday when it tries to spring an upset on powerful Ohio State. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Buckeyes match up.
How the Huskers light up the scoreboard
1. Ball security is job security. Nebraska turned the ball over four times against Purdue and lost despite otherwise leading just about every single metric. The Buckeyes have scored six defensive touchdowns this year. Just sayin’.
2. Multiples of seven. Nebraska’s defense has kept it in every single game this year and hasn’t given up more than 32 points. Against OSU, NU likely needs at least five touchdowns to win. Not every drive will be productive, but the ones that are must finish in the end zone.
3. Run the ball guy is waving. When Nebraska’s run the ball this year, its offense has hummed along. Take last week: NU ran the ball at will in the first half and had 237 yards and 17 points against Purdue. In the second half? Ten carries for 15 yards.
4. TEs, please. Leaving this one right where it was last week. Nebraska’s got two big, versatile tight ends and it’s one of the few spots where they might have a talent edge against OSU. The Huskers should use them in the passing game and do it often.
How the Blackshirts shut ’em down
1. Keep the ball in the yard. The Buckeyes are like the Atlanta Braves in the playoffs: They can hit the homer. OSU does it through the air and on the ground, too. Nebraska’s done a good job of limiting big plays this year, but this is the biggest task yet.
2. Tackle, tackle, tackle. One of the areas that have fallen off for NU’s defense in recent weeks is tackling. Some obvious and in space, but stopping a running back where he’s at in the box rather than letting him get 2 more yards adds up over the course of a game, too.
3. Get off the field. Erik Chinander’s group hasn’t been bad on third down, but it hasn’t been upper echelon, either. Every chance to get OSU’s offense off the field Saturday is a big one.
4. Rattle the cage. A year ago, Justin Fields completed 20-of-21 and looked extremely comfortable in the pocket against Nebraska. Can the Huskers, who don’t have a dynamic pass-rush, find any way to rattle C.J. Stroud this year? Whether it’s an interception or pressure, they’ll have to be disruptive.
Three numbers to know
11: Total differential in turnover margin between OSU (plus-8, the second-best mark in the Big Ten) and Nebraska (minus-3, the No. 11 mark).
8.23: Yards per play for Ohio State, far and away the best in the Big Ten and No. 2 nationally. The Buckeyes average 1.4 yards per play more than No. 2 MSU (6.83) and 1.55 more than No. 3 Nebraska.
7.9: Yards per carry for OSU freshman RB TreVeyon Henderson, easily the best mark in the Big Ten. He’s got 845 yards and 12 touchdowns, and is averaging 105.6 yards per game on just 13.4 carries.
Under the radar
Travis Vokolek
TE | No. 83 | Jr.: Vokolek has just five catches on the season, but is a key part of Nebraska’s running game with his ability to block at the point of attack. He’s also made a couple of big plays in the passing game since missing the first three contests of the year with an injury. He’ll be critical against the OSU front seven, but might NU also find a way to get him the ball down the field?
Garrett Nelson
OLB | No. 44 | So.: Nelson is still up in the top five in the Big Ten in tackles for loss at 9.5, though his impact doesn’t feel quite as flashy over the past few weeks. This is a big test for the OLB/DE in Nebraska’s defensive system. Not only does NU need to get some heat on C.J. Stroud, but the Buckeyes are really good at running the ball both between the tackles and to the perimeter. A big challenge for Nelson and company against OSU’s big, talented offensive line.
Marquee matchup
Ohio State’s offensive line against Nebraska’s defensive front
There are good matchups elsewhere, too, but this one will go a long way toward determining whether the Huskers can stay in the game. OSU is big and physical up front, and they give freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud a lot of time to throw. NU has struggled to generate pass rush but has been stout against the run, for the most part, this year. Are the Huskers up to the task inside? If they are, they’ll have a chance to keep the game competitive.
Biggest mismatch
It’s, well, recent history
The Buckeyes have outscored the Huskers 74-0 in the first halves of their last two trips to Lincoln. Talk about a confidence boost. OSU has won six straight against Nebraska and hasn’t lost since 2012. Over the last six meetings, the Buckeyes have scored 63, 62, 56, 36, 48 and 52. The only close game among those was the 36-31 tilt in Columbus during Scott Frost’s first season in 2018.
Prediction
Ohio State 41, Nebraska 20
The Huskers are still trying to find a way to win a big game this year. They’ve played three top-10 teams to the wire in Oklahoma, Michigan State and Michigan, and came up just short all three times. Now Frost’s team has lost three straight and has its biggest challenge to date in OSU.
The Buckeyes have blown Nebraska out the past two years and are loaded again on offense. The line is narrower than it’s been in recent years at 14½ points, but even though NU has played everybody close and boasts the stoutest defense it’s had in five years, this would still be a major upset. The bet here is the Huskers stand in and give OSU a sturdy shot, but that the Buckeyes have more than enough to withstand Nebraska’s best shot and get some separation at some point.
