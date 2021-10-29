Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Boilermakers

Nebraska returns to action following a bye week by hosting Purdue on Saturday afternoon. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Boilermakers match up.

How the Huskers light up the scoreboard

1. Get it rolling. Nebraska’s coming off a bye week. It's probably got some wrinkles up its sleeve. Scott Frost said he wants to be more aggressive early in the game. Let’s see it.

2. Red-zone blues. The Huskers are actually third in the Big Ten in red-zone TD percentage but aren’t great at 63.9%. They missed a bunch of chances against Minnesota and Michigan, too, in close losses. NU’s had a ton of scoring chances. It’ll need to capitalize Saturday.

3. #ScoreFromFar. Borrowing from Lane Kiffin with the hashtag. One way to take pressure off the red zone? Score on chunk plays. NU did it in the second half against Michigan and has scored from outside the red zone eight times this year.

4. TEs, please. The Huskers have been able to spread the ball around better this year than maybe any of the previous three under Frost. Even still, when the rubber meets the road Saturday, there are worse ideas than figuring out ways to get the ball to Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek.