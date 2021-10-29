Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Boilermakers

Nebraska returns to action following a bye week by hosting Purdue on Saturday afternoon. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Boilermakers match up.
How the Huskers light up the scoreboard
1. Get it rolling. Nebraska’s coming off a bye week. It's probably got some wrinkles up its sleeve. Scott Frost said he wants to be more aggressive early in the game. Let’s see it.
2. Red-zone blues. The Huskers are actually third in the Big Ten in red-zone TD percentage but aren’t great at 63.9%. They missed a bunch of chances against Minnesota and Michigan, too, in close losses. NU’s had a ton of scoring chances. It’ll need to capitalize Saturday.
3. #ScoreFromFar. Borrowing from Lane Kiffin with the hashtag. One way to take pressure off the red zone? Score on chunk plays. NU did it in the second half against Michigan and has scored from outside the red zone eight times this year.
4. TEs, please. The Huskers have been able to spread the ball around better this year than maybe any of the previous three under Frost. Even still, when the rubber meets the road Saturday, there are worse ideas than figuring out ways to get the ball to Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek.
How the Blackshirts shut ’em down
1. Rejuvenated rushers. Nebraska’s 13th in the Big Ten at 1.63 sacks per game, but will have chances Saturday. Last week, Wisconsin had six sacks and three interceptions to slow the Boilermakers. The Huskers may not need that, but four and two would look pretty good.
2. Life in one dimension. The reason NU’s pass rush has a chance to get going? Purdue throws the ball 58.2% of snaps and averages just 73.9 rushing yards per game and 2.38 per attempt.
3. For whom D. Bell tolls. Purdue star receiver David Bell has 712 receiving yards in six games this year. He’s going to get targeted a lot and will catch a few. NU can’t give up the big play.
4. Oh, yeah, the run. The thing about a team that doesn’t run the ball: It’s critical that the Huskers don’t give up a rogue big play in that department. The Boilermakers can throw it. Zander Horvath is unlikely to play, so King Doerue is likely PU’s lead back. Watch, too, the wildcat quarterback run.
Three numbers to know
118.7: Yards per game for Bell, 32 more than any other receiver in the Big Ten.
24: The most points Purdue has scored in a game since Sept. 11. That came in a win vs. Iowa.
16.3: Points allowed per game by the Boilermakers, good for No. 9 nationally. That mark is fourth in the Big Ten.
Under the radar
Cam Jurgens
C | No. 51 | So.: Jurgens has been by far Nebraska’s best and most consistent offensive lineman this year. Much of the attention Saturday will be on the edge with NU’s tackles against George Karlaftis and company. But the fourth-year sophomore will be key in the middle. He’s under the radar in terms of NFL Draft status, too, but it’s not impossible that the conversation changes some over the next month.
Casey Rogers
DL | No. 98 | So.: Rogers missed the Huskers’ first five games due to a knee injury and has been working his way back into regular action since then. When he’s right, he’s one of Nebraska’s most natural pass-rushers. He should be the healthiest he’s been since he was hurt in camp and this is a pass-rusher’s type game. The bet here is he’ll make his presence felt Saturday.
Marquee matchup
Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt vs. Purdue wide receiver David Bell
These two are familiar with each other. Taylor-Britt and Bell have matched up before, including a memorable break-up by Taylor-Britt in last year’s Husker win in West Lafayette. One interesting thing to track this year: Nebraska usually plays Taylor-Britt, the talented junior, on the boundary side of the field almost all of the time. Might he travel some with Bell? NU has confidence in Quinton Newsome, too. However defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and secondary coach Travis Fisher play it, CTB against Bell will be fun to watch.
Biggest mismatch
Nebraska’s recent rest vs. Purdue’s recent rugged stretch
This is essentially the opposite from the last time Nebraska played, when Minnesota was the far fresher team. The Huskers are fresh and coming off a bye week. The Boilermakers? They’ve tussled with Iowa and Wisconsin the past two weeks. They rolled past the Hawkeyes but wore down against UW, which ran for 290 yards against them by the end of a 30-13 decision. The Huskers have to take advantage of being in a better place physically than Purdue.
Honorable mention: Karlaftis against Nebraska’s young tackles. That’s a situation NU has to manage well on Saturday.
Prediction
Nebraska 27, Purdue 26
The picker, like the Huskers, is on a bit of a cold streak. The Huskers have had chances to break through and win close games all year. They haven’t done it. They also haven’t been particularly good as a home favorite against league opponents.
This pick is less about confidence that Nebraska has bridged some divide and more a gut feeling that the Huskers have more in the tank than the Boilermakers and the sense that, at some point, the close game thing has to swing to Nebraska’s side at least once.
Purdue is no pushover. Its defense is one of the most improved in the Big Ten. The bet here is that NU will still be able to get some things done offensively and that the week off did the defense well.
What could possibly go wrong?
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.