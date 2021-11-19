Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Badgers

Nebraska returns from its second bye week with a trip to Madison to face Wisconsin on Saturday. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Badgers match up.
How the Huskers light up the scoreboard
1. If you get a chance, seize it. The Huskers have been good at generating big plays so far this year. They’ll need to hit a couple of them Saturday. There’s not much room for narrow misses, drops, missed reads, etc.
2. Play your pace. Scott Frost said this week he didn’t think playing up-tempo is the answer against UW. Even so, the Huskers can’t give away a major advantage on the clock. Mixing tempo and staying cognizant of the clock is easier said than done.
3. Keep-away. Wisconsin’s been a takeaway machine recently. The Huskers, in particular quarterback Adrian Martinez, have been looser with the ball the past couple of weeks. NU can’t afford to turn the ball over on Saturday.
4. A little help? It’s going to be difficult to go 75 yards against this defense multiple times. Can the Blackshirts set up the Husker offense in great position once or twice?
How the Blackshirts shut ’em down
1. Choose violence. The first word out of Luke Reimer’s mouth when asked about stopping the run: “Violence.” NU will need to be physical and consistent and, well, violent defensively to slow down UW’s run game.
2. Make Mertz Make Mistakes. Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz has played better recently but remains turnover-prone. The Huskers have to make a couple of big plays against him in order to keep the Badgers from controlling the game flow.
3. Keep comms and carry on. One underrated element of the Husker defense this year is how well they communicate pre-snap. The alignment errors that lead to big plays have been virtually eliminated this year. UW presents a lot of different looks. NU will have to be on point coming out of the bye week.
4. A little help? A mirroring No. 4 defensively to highlight the importance of complementary football on Saturday. The offense can help the defense by not getting backed up and not going three-and-out too often. Special teams plays a key role, too, of course.
Three numbers to know
17: Turnovers forced by Wisconsin over the course of its six-game winning streak.
505.5: Average offensive yardage for Nebraska against Wisconsin and DC Jim Leonhard in two games under Scott Frost.
22.5: Points per game in those two games, which means NU didn’t do nearly enough with the yards it generated.
Under the radar
Markese Stepp
RB | No. 30 | So.: Wisconsin has a big back in Braelon Allen and Nebraska has a couple, too, in Jaquez Yant and Markese Stepp. Stepp’s playing time has essentially disappeared, but much has changed in the past couple of weeks. First, Rahmir Johnson missed the end of the OSU game with an injury. Then running backs coach Ryan Held was fired and freshman Sevion Morrison transferred. So, what does the pecking order look like now? If Johnson is limited at all (or even if he’s not), perhaps Stepp reenters the mix this weekend.
Caleb Tannor
OLB | No. 2 | Jr.: The conversation about replacing JoJo Domann in NU’s lineup has naturally centered on freshman Isaac Gifford, who is now the No. 1 nickel. But if the Huskers shift the way they match personnel — and that seems likely given the opponents left on the schedule — Tannor could see an uptick in snaps, too. He’s come on nicely this year and has been playing his best football in recent weeks. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder has real breakout potential in 2022. Can he finish this year strong?
Marquee matchup
UW’s run game vs. Nebraska’s front seven
There won’t be many secrets in the trenches on Saturday afternoon. Over the course of Wisconsin’s six-game win streak, it is averaging more than 270 rushing yards per game. The Huskers have been stout against the run all season and have slowed some of the Big Ten’s best backs. NU plays team defense, understands what opponents are trying to do and has a defensive line that does a good job of keeping linebackers Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich clean and free to run to the ball and tackle. Erik Chinander will likely trust his veteran secondary to hold up without much help in order to deploy more resources to stopping the run.
Biggest mismatch
UW's front seven vs. Nebraska’s offensive line
Nebraska’s seen (and struggled with) some of the best pass rushers in the country this year in Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, Purdue’s George Karlaftis and Ohio State’s front line. The Badgers are a different style of challenge, but a big one nonetheless. Defensive lineman Keanu Benton is a force in the middle, but defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard uses his linebacking level to generate pressure from different angles and different places. NU’s at times struggled to recognize disguised pressure looks and communicate on the fly, which is exactly the kind of pressure the Badgers put on people. It’s a big ask to think the Huskers are ready for this challenge.
Prediction
Wisconsin 24, Nebraska 13
The Badgers are surging and are coming off back-to-back blowout wins, but the bet here is Nebraska provides a substantially stiffer test than either Rutgers or Northwestern. NU is in the midst of an offensive staff transition, but players and coaches have said the right things this week about being dialed into the final two games of this season despite the 3-7 record.
At the end of the day, it’s a lot to ask for the Nebraska offense to withstand the loss of four coaches and rebound to have a good day against the top-ranked defense in the country. Wisconsin’s defense has allowed 12 touchdowns all season, and during its six-game winning streak, the only offense that’s scored multiple times is Army.
Nebraska might move the ball some, but it hasn’t been great about turning yards into points this season — and Saturday might be the toughest test yet on that front. If the Huskers turn it over, the game could get out of hand.
The turning point in each Nebraska football game so far in 2021
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙛𝙤𝙪𝙡
𝙏𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙬𝙖𝙮 𝙗𝙮 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙪𝙠𝙚
𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙯 𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙨 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙚
𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙥'𝙨 𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝙛𝙡𝙞𝙥𝙨 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚
𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙥𝙪𝙣𝙩
𝘿𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙣, 𝙏𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙗𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧
𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙯'𝙨 𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙛𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙞𝙡𝙨 𝙪𝙥𝙨𝙚𝙩 𝙗𝙞𝙙
𝘼𝙣 𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚
𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙖 𝙗𝙞𝙩 𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝
𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙩'𝙨 𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙙𝙤𝙚𝙨𝙣'𝙩 𝙥𝙖𝙮
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.