Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Badgers

There won’t be many secrets in the trenches on Saturday afternoon. Over the course of Wisconsin’s six-game win streak, it is averaging more than 270 rushing yards per game. The Huskers have been stout against the run all season and have slowed some of the Big Ten’s best backs. NU plays team defense, understands what opponents are trying to do and has a defensive line that does a good job of keeping linebackers Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich clean and free to run to the ball and tackle. Erik Chinander will likely trust his veteran secondary to hold up without much help in order to deploy more resources to stopping the run.