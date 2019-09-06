HOW THE HUSKERS LIGHT UP THE SCOREBOARD
1. Keep an even-keel. Particularly when snapping the football. High snaps plagued Nebraska's offense in last week's clunker of a win, and smoothing that out will go a long way toward allowing sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez to play in rhythm.
2. Eyes on the prize. In this case, the prize is wherever Martinez's eyes are supposed to be. They wandered too much last week, according to quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, and that leads to poor decisions with the ball and missed opportunities.
3. Hang on to the rock. Nebraska's two turnovers in Week 1 don't jump off the page, but, man, they are costly. Both came in the middle part of the field when the Huskers had a chance to do damage. In a game that Vegas thinks will be high scoring, turnovers will be costly.
HOW THE BLACKSHIRTS SHUT ’EM DOWN
1. Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. This led off last week and it's staying right here. The Huskers forced five in Week 1 — and the secondary had a hand in all five — so they head to Boulder feeling good. Can they keep the disruptive results coming?
2. Laviska Warning. NU has to know where star junior wide receiver Laviska Shenault is at all times. He ripped up the Huskers and caught a game-winning touchdown against pretty good coverage last year, and he's considered a top-end first-round NFL Draft pick after the season. NU doesn't have to stop him, but he can't be allowed to fully take over.
3. Rattle Montez. Nebraska won't play many quarterbacks this year with more experience than Steven Montez. He threw for 330 and three TDs last year against the Huskers, but NU feels much better about its secondary this time around. Can the front seven put some heat on the big, athletic signal-caller?
4. No short fields. None of South Alabama's three scoring drives covered more than 58 yards and two started in plus field position — including one at the NU 13. The Huskers' best chance is to make the Buffs put together long, mistake-free drives.
THREE NUMBERS TO KNOW
0: Sacks allowed and turnovers for Colorado in Week 1, a trend the Huskers hope to reverse.
1: Game of CU film the NU staff has to work with for the respective systems of head coach Mel Tucker (defense) and offensive coordinator Jay Johnson.
2: Times in the past five years the Huskers have started the season 2-0, which they can do Saturday for the first time since 2016.
UNDER THE RADAR
Jack Stoll
TE, No. 86, jr.: Stoll had perhaps the best game of any offensive player last week for the Huskers, so in that regard he's not under the radar. But three catches for 66 yards, all in the first 20 minutes, reiterates what a strong spot the NU tight end group can be this fall. A homecoming to Colorado wouldn't be a bad time for a breakout from the Lone Tree native.
Alex Davis
OLB, No. 22, sr.: The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder didn't have a flashy stat line in Week 1, but his position coach Jovan Dewitt said Davis easily could have had three or four sacks but for a couple of dead plays. Davis seemed to get stronger as the game went along. Can he take another step forward in Week 2?
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Colorado WR Laviska Shenault vs. Nebraska CB Dicaprio Bootle (and company)
Shenault is widely considered one of the best players in college football. Bootle is an ascending corner and he has help in senior Lamar Jackson and a group of safeties that made some big plays last week. How will the Huskers defend No. 2 and how quiet can they keep him?
BIGGEST MISMATCH
CU place-kicker James Stefanou vs. Nebraska place-kicker Dylan Jorgensen
This could change before gametime, but if Barret Pickering doesn't return to action for the Huskers, freshman walk-on Dylan Jorgensen will again handle the duties. He made all five PAT attempts but missed a short field goal try. In what could well be a close game, a veteran like Stefanau could give the hosts a big advantage.
PREDICTION
Colorado 34, Nebraska 33
This feels like a total toss-up. If Adrian Martinez returns to form completely, Nebraska has a great chance. If the Husker defense rattles Steven Montez and limits Laviska Shenault, the visitors have a great chance. The bet here is that there are signs of progress on both sides of the ball, but a close game ensues nonetheless. The Buffs sneaked out a tight one last year. Perhaps they'll make it two in a row.
Nebraska's foes in 2019
Colorado (Sept. 7)
The good side (heads): Steven Montez and Laviska Shenault give the Buffaloes one of the top quarterback-receiver combinations in the country, something Nebraska fans are all too familiar with. Montez is a senior with 27 career starts. Shenault is likely headed to the NFL after this season.
The flip side (tails): A lot of unknowns with a new coach in Mel Tucker. Colorado lost its final seven games last season after starting the year 5-0. Can Tucker, the former defensive coordinator at Georgia and Alabama, bring more toughness to the Front Range?
Northern Illinois (Sept. 14)
The good side (heads): The Huskies should be solid defensively, despite the loss of two-time All-American Sutton Smith. All three starting linebackers return, as do both starting safeties from a unit that ranked 34th nationally in scoring defense.
The flip side (tails): NIU was a disaster on offense in 2018, with the team ranking 120th or worse nationally in scoring, passing and total offense. This season has seen a wide-open quarterback race to lead what will be a brand new scheme.
Illinois (Sept. 21)
The good side (heads): Illinois' rushing attack was second in the Big Ten and 12th nationally last season, and the Illini return four of five O-linemen and three of the top four rushers from that unit. RB Reggie Corbin averaged 8.5 yards per carry.
The flip side (tails): It's hard to be worse on defense than Illinois was last year. Head coach Lovie Smith made himself defensive coordinator, so it remains to be seen if the Illini spice up their relatively basic schemes on that side of the ball.
Ohio State (Sept. 28)
The good side (heads): The same as it always is. The Buckeyes have the most talent, top to bottom, in the league. Schemes don't matter as much when your guys are consistently better than the other guys.
The flip side (tails): OSU has been leaky at times on defense, especially in playoff-killing losses the last two seasons to Iowa and Purdue. That unit needs to be better for the amount of talent on that side of the ball.
Northwestern (Oct. 5)
The good side (heads): The defense should be really good, with returning starters at all three levels and difference-makers in defensive end Joe Gaziano and linebacker Paddy Fisher. If that unit performs, the Wildcats will be in every game they play.
The flip side (tails): Northwestern needs to replace a lot of production from an offense that wasn't all that great last year. The Wildcats will break in a new starting quarterback and must replace their two top receivers.
Minnesota (Oct. 19)
The good side (heads): Every player who did anything of note statistically returns offensively. Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman provide quality targets at receiver, and Mohamed Ibrahim, Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks give Minnesota three excellent running backs.
The flip side (tails): Minnesota needs better QB play, whether it's Tanner Morgan or Zack Annexstad, to complement the rest of the weapons on that side of the ball. The 'D' improved after a coordinator change last year — does that momentum continue?
Indiana (Oct. 26)
The good side (heads): A lot of talent back offensively, including quarterback Peyton Ramsey and running back Stevie Scott. Hoosiers are just good enough to play anyone tough.
The flip side (tails): The lack of overall depth will continue to keep this program down. The Hoosiers last season were seventh or worse in the conference in scoring offense and defense, rushing offense and defense, passing defense and total offense and defense. There just aren't enough horses in the stable.
Purdue (Nov. 2)
The good side (heads): Perhaps the best big-play offense in the league, with strong-armed quarterback Elijah Sindelar throwing to Rondale Moore. There are some holes to fill, but those two provide a good place to start.
The flip side (tails): If it weren't for Illinois, the Boilermakers would have had the worst defense in the Big Ten last season. Purdue allowed 30 or more points seven times, including four times in its last five games.
Wisconsin (Nov. 16)
The good side (heads): No program has a more entrenched identity than the Badgers, even after a down year last season. That will allow the Badgers to weather the rough times that will undoubtedly come as they work to plug several holes on both sides of the ball.
The flip side (tails): Wisconsin has won in spite of its quarterback play for what seems like forever now, and that may continue in 2019. Four-star recruit Graham Mertz is an intriguing prospect, but he may not beat out Jack Coan for the starting job. UW could use a difference-maker at the position.
Maryland (Nov. 23)
The good side (heads): New head coach Mike Locksley is an ace recruiter, and the Terps need all the bodies they can get. There are some interesting pieces, especially offensively, and Locksley should lure even more to College Park.
The flip side (tails): There might not be a more star-crossed team in the country when it comes to injuries. Maryland will have its fifth different opening-day starter at quarterback in the past five seasons, and already this year the Terps have lost promising sophomore receiver Jeshaun Jones for the season with a torn ACL.
Iowa (Nov. 29)
The good side (heads): The Hawkeyes will be able to control a lot of games with their defensive line, and there might not be a better team in the conference at getting after the quarterback. Big, tough and physical will go a long way when you're playing defense.
The flip side (tails): Even with a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley and veteran tackles in Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs, the offense just isn't dynamic. For a team built on running the ball Iowa wasn't particularly good on the ground last season, ranking 10th in the league in rushing.