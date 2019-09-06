{{featured_button_text}}
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 9.8.18

Nebraska's Khalil Davis brings down Colorado quarterback Steven Montez during the third quarter last September at Memorial Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

HOW THE HUSKERS LIGHT UP THE SCOREBOARD

1. Keep an even-keel. Particularly when snapping the football. High snaps plagued Nebraska's offense in last week's clunker of a win, and smoothing that out will go a long way toward allowing sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez to play in rhythm.

2. Eyes on the prize. In this case, the prize is wherever Martinez's eyes are supposed to be. They wandered too much last week, according to quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, and that leads to poor decisions with the ball and missed opportunities.

3. Hang on to the rock. Nebraska's two turnovers in Week 1 don't jump off the page, but, man, they are costly. Both came in the middle part of the field when the Huskers had a chance to do damage. In a game that Vegas thinks will be high scoring, turnovers will be costly.

HOW THE BLACKSHIRTS SHUT ’EM DOWN

1. Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. This led off last week and it's staying right here. The Huskers forced five in Week 1 — and the secondary had a hand in all five — so they head to Boulder feeling good. Can they keep the disruptive results coming?

2. Laviska Warning. NU has to know where star junior wide receiver Laviska Shenault is at all times. He ripped up the Huskers and caught a game-winning touchdown against pretty good coverage last year, and he's considered a top-end first-round NFL Draft pick after the season. NU doesn't have to stop him, but he can't be allowed to fully take over. 

3. Rattle Montez. Nebraska won't play many quarterbacks this year with more experience than Steven Montez. He threw for 330 and three TDs last year against the Huskers, but NU feels much better about its secondary this time around. Can the front seven put some heat on the big, athletic signal-caller? 

4. No short fields. None of South Alabama's three scoring drives covered more than 58 yards and two started in plus field position — including one at the NU 13. The Huskers' best chance is to make the Buffs put together long, mistake-free drives.

THREE NUMBERS TO KNOW

0: Sacks allowed and turnovers for Colorado in Week 1, a trend the Huskers hope to reverse.  

1: Game of CU film the NU staff has to work with for the respective systems of head coach Mel Tucker (defense) and offensive coordinator Jay Johnson. 

2: Times in the past five years the Huskers have started the season 2-0, which they can do Saturday for the first time since 2016. 

UNDER THE RADAR

Jack Stoll

TE, No. 86, jr.: Stoll had perhaps the best game of any offensive player last week for the Huskers, so in that regard he's not under the radar. But three catches for 66 yards, all in the first 20 minutes, reiterates what a strong spot the NU tight end group can be this fall. A homecoming to Colorado wouldn't be a bad time for a breakout from the Lone Tree native. 

Alex Davis

OLB, No. 22, sr.: The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder didn't have a flashy stat line in Week 1, but his position coach Jovan Dewitt said Davis easily could have had three or four sacks but for a couple of dead plays. Davis seemed to get stronger as the game went along. Can he take another step forward in Week 2? 

MARQUEE MATCHUP

Colorado WR Laviska Shenault vs. Nebraska CB Dicaprio Bootle (and company) 

Shenault is widely considered one of the best players in college football. Bootle is an ascending corner and he has help in senior Lamar Jackson and a group of safeties that made some big plays last week. How will the Huskers defend No. 2 and how quiet can they keep him? 

BIGGEST MISMATCH

CU place-kicker James Stefanou vs. Nebraska place-kicker Dylan Jorgensen 

This could change before gametime, but if Barret Pickering doesn't return to action for the Huskers, freshman walk-on Dylan Jorgensen will again handle the duties. He made all five PAT attempts but missed a short field goal try. In what could well be a close game, a veteran like Stefanau could give the hosts a big advantage. 

PREDICTION

Colorado 34, Nebraska 33 

This feels like a total toss-up. If Adrian Martinez returns to form completely, Nebraska has a great chance. If the Husker defense rattles Steven Montez and limits Laviska Shenault, the visitors have a great chance. The bet here is that there are signs of progress on both sides of the ball, but a close game ensues nonetheless. The Buffs sneaked out a tight one last year. Perhaps they'll make it two in a row. 

Nebraska's foes in 2019

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Load comments