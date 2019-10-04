Nebraska looks to bounce back Saturday afternoon against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium. Let's take a closer look at how the Huskers and Wildcats compare.
How the Huskers light up the scoreboard
1. Tough it out. Northwestern’s defense has been stingy this fall and has given up only 10 plays of 20-plus yards through four games. The Huskers have to be able to sustain drives and finish them with points.
2. Hang on to the rock. This is a weekly feature in this section, but it’s never been more true. The Huskers can ill afford to turn it over after seven giveaways in the past two weeks.
3. Ground and pound? The Wildcats held Wisconsin’s star tailback Jonathan Taylor, relatively speaking, in check last week. Can Nebraska’s running attack get going by featuring variety rather than a workhorse?
4. Call back to the past. How much of the I-formation and double-wing do we see from Scott Frost and the Huskers this weekend? It provided a momentary spark last week. Why not give it a go again against Northwestern?
How the Blackshirts shut ’em down
1. Cough it up. The Huskers forced five turnovers in Week 1 against South Alabama and have forced just five since, including one the past two weeks. Northwestern has been leaky so far this year.
2. Either way under center. Northwestern has two healthy quarterbacks in Hunter Johnson and Aiden Smith. They’re similar, and neither has been particularly good this fall, so the Blackshirts must make life difficult.
3. Exploit the weaknesses. The Wildcats have completed less than 47% of total pass attempts this season and are averaging 141.5 passing yards per game. Now top wide receiver Bennett Skowronek is out after having surgery on an undisclosed injury this week.
4. Pin ’em deep. Whether that’s by simply not turning the ball over or by playing much better in special teams this week — preferably both if you’re a Husker fan — Nebraska would do well to make Northwestern’s shaky offense have to go the length of the field multiple times in order to put points on the board.
Three numbers to know
0: Teams in the country averaging fewer yards per play than Northwestern’s 3.73.
0: Teams in the country that have lost more fumbles than Nebraska’s nine.
11: Times in 17 games under Scott Frost that Nebraska has committed multiple turnovers in a game.
Under the radar
Austin Allen
TE | No. 11 | So.: The Aurora native has been in this spot before, but tight ends coach Sean Beckton said the Huskers need to explore their two tight end sets more because both Allen and junior Jack Stoll have played well. Might this be the week Allen builds on his modest two-catch season?
Ben Stille
DE | No. 95 | Jr.: Another in-state product, Stille is set to make his first start of the season in place of suspended senior Khalil Davis. Stille hasn’t put up eye-popping numbers, but the Huskers trust him and he looks more comfortable playing north of 290 pounds this fall than last.
Marquee matchup
Northwestern’s defensive line against Nebraska’s offensive line
The Husker front struggled mightily against Ohio State, but has a chance at redemption this week. It won’t be easy against a Wildcats defensive front that features veteran depth in seniors Joe Gaziano and Alex Miller and juniors Samdup Miller and Earnest Brown, all of whom have at least 2.5 tackles for loss so far and have combined for 7.5 sacks.
Biggest mismatch
Nebraska’s secondary against Northwestern’s wide receivers
This should be a chance for the Husker secondary to put the clamps on an opponent. Senior Lamar Jackson leads the nation in pass break-ups with nine already, and junior Dicaprio Bootle has been steady. Without Skowronek, Northwestern’s best receiving options are JJ Jefferson (6 for 107 and two TDS) and Riley Lees (12 for 91). That’s a battle Nebraska must win.
Prediction
Nebraska 23, Northwestern 20
On paper, a close game should favor Northwestern. The Wildcats have topped the Huskers each of the past two seasons in overtime. Wildcat head coach Pat Fitzgerald also is 9-2 in one-possession games over the past two seasons and checks in at 44-27 (.721) in his career. That said, Northwestern this season has more liabilities than in recent years and, before last week’s blowout loss, Nebraska appeared to be making steady progress. Frost’s team can absolutely not afford to turn the ball over multiple times. But outside of that, they look like the superior team — albeit a flawed one — by a narrow margin. These two always play close. Frost said he thinks it’s a pivotal game for both programs given the Huskers already have a Big Ten loss and Northwestern has two. This year, the gut call here is that Nebraska finds a way to get it done.