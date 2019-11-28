Game on: A closer look at how the Huskers and Hawkeyes match up

Iowa wants this one and Nebraska needs it. A win would mean so much to the Huskers, from snapping a four-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes, to giving the senior class another Memorial Stadium memory to extending the season by a month or more via bowl qualification. The question is if Nebraska has the horses to get over the hump and earn a win against a really tough outfit. It’s going to have to be ugly if the Huskers are going to get it done. Iowa hasn’t scored more than 26 in its past seven Big Ten games, but it's also held 15 straight opponents to less than 30 points. The worry here is that NU put itself too far behind the 8-ball bowlwise earlier this season. Pick your game between Colorado, Indiana and Purdue. Three early leads, three games there for taking control and three losses for the Huskers. It would be a shame to miss a third straight bowl, but particularly so because the offense seems to be on the up and up and the group overall is playing with confidence. Another month would be big. The guess here is that the elements and the style of game combined with the fact that Iowa is really good make the mountain just a little too steep for Nebraska.