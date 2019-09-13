HOW THE HUSKERS LIGHT UP THE SCOREBOARD
1. Pedal to the metal. The Huskers showed flashes of a dominating offense in the first half last week, but a listless third quarter came at a critical cost. Too many stalled drives allow opponents to hang in a game. NU can’t let that happen against Northern Illinois.
2. Chain gang. By the Journal Star’s count, Nebraska’s picked up three yards or less on 54 percent of its first-down plays so far through two games. That means the Huskers have too often been in long-yardage situations. No bueno.
3. Establish the run. This would go a long way toward alleviating the above statistic. If Nebraska can consistently churn yardage on the ground, it will find itself in more manageable down and distance. That’s’ when Scott Frost’s creativity shines through.
4. Spread the love. Nebraska’s got to find more playmakers as the season progresses. NU has a few — JD Spielman, Wan'Dale Robinson, Maurice Washington and Adrian Martinez — but needs to find at least a couple more. To do that, guys need chances.
HOW THE BLACKSHIRTS SHUT ’EM DOWN
1. Stuffing on the menu. Nebraska’s been quite stout against the run so far this season, allowing just 2.1 yards per carry. That’s got to continue against a Huskies team that hasn’t been able to get it going on the ground.
2. Tackle the details. Through nearly three quarters last week, NU put on as good a tackling clinic as the coaches could hope. Then it deteriorated quickly. This can be the best tackling defense Nebraska’s had in years, but it’s got to be more consistent, especially late in games.
3. Limit the big plays. Two years ago, NIU had nothing going offensively until it hit one big play down the sideline to get in position for a go-ahead score. Two big plays changed last week’s game in Boulder. If NIU can’t rip off big plays, it’s hard to imagine much damage on the scoreboard.
4. Keep 'em coming. Nebraska’s forced seven turnovers through two weeks. That’s the kind of pace that will allow Erik Chinander’s unit to continue to be a game-changing one. NU has done it in different ways — strip-sacks on the quarterback, interceptions, a fumble on a kick return.
THREE NUMBERS TO KNOW
6: Rushing attempts for freshman wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson through two games. Don’t be surprised if that number doubles or more on Saturday alone.
5.4: Combined yards per carry for Robinson and sophomore Maurice Washington.
2.1: Combined yards per carry for everybody else on the Huskers.
UNDER THE RADAR
Brenden Jaimes
LT | No. 76 | Jr.: The tackle has been solid through two weeks, but he leads a group that will have a challenge on its hands Saturday night. Jaimes isn’t flashy, but he’s mostly got his job done thus far. Now, can he help elevate the level of play up front overall for NU?
Ben Stille
DL | No. 95 | Jr.: The Husker defensive lineman is off to a solid start after a sophomore season in which he experienced some bumps in the road as he transitioned to the front line. Can Stille can continue his trend toward being a versatile member of Tony Tuioti’s group?
MARQUEE MATCHUP
NIU’s linebackers against NU quarterback Adrian Martinez
In Kyle Pugh, Antonio Jones-Davis and others, the Huskies have plenty of experience at the linebacker level. That’s important in trying to combat the dual-threat that Nebraska’s sophomore quarterback presents.
BIGGEST MISMATCH
NU's run defense against NIU's run game
Yes, the Huskies played a rugged defense last week at Utah, but NIU also mustered just 95 yards in Week 1 against Illinois State. They’re averaging just 2.6 yards per carry overall and have one rushing touchdown through two weeks. Nebraska is allowing just 2.1 per carry and 86 per game.
PREDICTION
Nebraska 38, Northern Illinois 17
It’s hard to know exactly what to expect out of Nebraska. It’s showed signs of dominance and also has allowed both teams to rally from multi-score leads. The Huskers are two-score favorites against a team that’s experienced success at Memorial Stadium and comes to town with confidence and a list of Power Five pelts on its wall. The guess here, though, is that Nebraska puts together a complete-game effort and wins comfortably on the eve of Big Ten play.