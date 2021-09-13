Game of the Century resonates with many, but most Husker players unfamiliar with history of NU/OU rivalry

But outside of that, the celebrations surrounding the game will amount to little more than a lesson in college football history for Nebraska's players.

"You know, I don’t remember at all because I was a little baby. I know it’s a huge rivalry, I know that," said sophomore linebacker Garrett Nelson (born in 2000). "I mean, it's a nameless, faceless opponent every week. We treat every game like it’s the Super Bowl, prepare like it’s the Super Bowl. The whole cliché deal. We need to focus on us and what we need to do and the rest will take care of itself."

Brant Banks didn't exactly grow up an Oklahoma fan, as the NU offensive lineman (born in 2000) lived in Texas. But he also didn't know much about Nebraska either, before being recruited by, and eventually signing with, the Huskers.

"Especially now seeing them, now that I'm at Nebraska, they're just like any other team," Banks said. "It's a nameless, faceless opponent. We have to go out there and do what we have to do, and that's the way we're going to win."

That doesn't lessen the importance of the game in Banks' eyes. He's heard about the rivalry from his father. But his words paired with Nelson's illustrate the approach NU is taking this week: it's not Oklahoma. It's just the next game on the schedule.