Game notes: Tannor's 'bang-bang' play a 'huge swing'; Huskers continue to address special-team mistakes

"I'm not going to say anything bad about him," Martin said.

That's why several Huskers were seen on the sideline after the play trying to pump Taylor-Britt back up after the mishap.

"He’s a dude. He’s a special athlete, a special player, and we know he’s way better than that play," Martin said. "So we just didn’t want him to get down at all."

That was the first of a day full of miscues that featured two kickoff returns that came up short of the 25-yard line, a 13-yard punt on a fourth-and-16, a 34-yard punt with the wind when Nebraska was pinned deep in its own territory and a pair of missed extra points.

Historic debut for Ervin: When Gabe Ervin trotted onto the field for Nebraska's first offensive series, he became a footnote in Husker history.

The Georgia native took a handoff on NU's first play from scrimmage, making him the first true freshman running back to start a season opener for the Huskers in the modern era.

Ervin said he was ready for the moment.