COLLEGE PARK, Md. — JD Spielman’s Saturday in Prince George’s County got off to an inauspicious start.
The standout junior Nebraska wide receiver, ailing with the flu-like symptoms that have made their way through several Huskers in recent days and weeks, was sick enough that he received fluids intravenously at the team hotel before NU loaded the buses and made for Maryland Stadium.
Once kickoff arrived on a cold, rainy afternoon on the East Coast, though, Spielman showed little in the way of ill effects.
The 5-foot-10 slot man racked up seven catches for 104 yards and two first-half touchdowns and continued his climb through the school’s record books.
And he did it while feeling, well, not all that well, apparently.
“JD is the type of kid that, when the game’s being played, he’s going to be able to go out on the field and make plays,” coach Scott Frost said. “Today says a lot about him because he had to have an IV at the hotel this morning. I didn’t know if he was going to play, and he still came out and had a really good game for us.
“That’s what tough people do.”
Spielman on Saturday became the first Husker in history to log three 800-yard seasons in his career, moving to 864 this fall. He needs 134 against Iowa — and in a potential bowl game if NU wins — to join Stanley Morgan in the 1,000-yard club.
Not only that, but Spielman moved up the career charts in several other categories.
He’s tied with Jordan Westerkamp for third in career catches (167) and is tied for second with eight career 100-yard receiving games and also tied for second on the single-season list with four 100-plus-yard outings this fall. He also moved into the top 10, tying for 10th now with 14 career touchdown receptions.
Johnson featured: Freshman running back Rahmir Johnson played in his fourth game of the season, debuting on Nebraska’s third offensive possession.
Johnson caught a pass for 12 yards on his first play of the game and went on to carry a heavy load as the game got out of hand, logging a game-high 18 carries and finishing with 67 offensive yards (55 rushing) and his first career touchdown.
“It was really fun,” Johnson said. “I haven’t been hit like that since high school days, so it was good to be out there on the field.”
Johnson spiked the ball after he scored, then quickly retrieved it and handed it to the official.
“I did, I did,” he said with a grin. “I was in the zone at the time. I didn’t mean to do that, but it was just the momentum.”
Because Johnson, the former four-star recruit and standout at Bergan Catholic in New Jersey, has now played in four games, he cannot play in another without burning his redshirt season. The Huskers have said all along they plan to preserve Johnson’s redshirt season.
The East Coast native said he had a ton of family on hand Saturday and insisted it hasn’t been a frustrating first season despite the sporadic playing time.
As Johnson came off the field, running backs coach Ryan Held gave Johnson a big hug. A well-deserved one at that.
“I’m just patient. I’m just waiting for my time and my time came today, so I was happy with it,” Johnson said.
Freshmen galore: As the score got further and further out of hand on Saturday, more and more freshmen and young players got chances to play.
Chris Hickman logged his first catch. Walk-on Luke Reimer made four tackles, including one for loss. Redshirt freshman walk-on Joey Johnson forced a fumble.
"Oh, ballers, man," senior Mohamed Barry said. “And (redshirt freshman inside linebacker) Chris Cassidy, too. They made plays, they did their thing. … It’s like I told them, ‘Go get some flesh out there. Go tackle the ball carrier.’”
Defensive lineman Ty Robinson didn’t get the kind of playing time his position coach, Tony TUoiti, thought he might — Darrion Daniels’ return played a big role in that — but saw snaps late. Offensive lineman Ethan Piper made his collegiate debut at right guard in the fourth quarter and Bryce Benhart got more repetitions, too.
On and on the list went.
“It was really fun,” Rahmir Johnson said. “Today was like a show-and-tell of what’s going to happen in the future with our class. I was happy to play along with my brothers.”
Offensive versatility on display: NU rolled up 531 yards and a season-high 54 points without two of its top three receivers in Wan’Dale Robinson and Kanawai Noa, neither of whom made the trip due to injury.
That meant more snaps for seniors Jaron Woodyard and Mike Williams and also caused NU to move McCaffrey to receiver.
At one point, the Huskers had McCaffrey, Hickman and Johnson all in as part of their skill grouping.
“It was so fun,” Hickman said. “Just getting to see how versatile our offense is and seeing different players play different positions. It also shows how well we know the offense and how well our coaches have coached us.”
Kickoff approach: Nebraska had struggled all year to kick the ball off deep and last week against Wisconsin gave up a return score in the first quarter.
Against dangerous return man Javon Leake on Saturday, NU turned to senior punter Isaac Armstrong, who unleased an array of short, pop-up kicks into different spots that Maryland had trouble returning.
The Terrapins called fair catch on the first, but then fumbled the second when the ball hit the turf and caromed away from Leake, allowing junior linebacker Collin Miller to pounce on it.
In all, UM mustered just 77 yards on seven returns and didn’t have a return longer than Rayshod Lewis’ 27-yarder in the second half of a game that was already out of reach.
Flu going around: Frost said freshman outside linebacker Garrett Nelson was diagnosed with Influenza B early in the week and he thought that might have been where it started spreading.
Nelson had played in all 10 games so far this season for the Huskers and made the trip to Maryland but did not play.
Frost said Spielman and Dedrick Mills both could have missed the game but Mills insisted he wasn’t going anywhere.
“I mean, no, I was going to play. I wasn’t going to let that stop me,” said Mills, who finished with 65 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. “It’s football. I love this game. Sickness won’t stop me from playing.”
Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.