Game notes: Scott Frost takes responsibility for onside kick; Blackshirts struggle with communication

DUBLIN — Scott Frost referred to the decision three separate times during his press conference. Players repeatedly downplayed it.

Why did Nebraska opt for an onside kick with an 11-point lead and everything going its way midway through the third quarter?

“I made that call, so it’s on me,” Frost said. “At that point in the game, I thought all the momentum was on our side — I thought if we got it, we could end the game. The way we were playing, I felt at that point like we had a really good chance of winning the game.”

Of course, it didn’t turn out that way. Brendan Franke’s short kick to the right was quickly scooped up by an alert Northwestern defender to set up the Wildcats with a short field starting in Husker territory. Five plays later they were in the end zone to cut the Nebraska advantage to 28-24 and on their way to a comeback win.

Frost said he wanted to be aggressive. He saw a look in how Northwestern lined up that he liked. He also didn’t “foresee” the Blackshirts giving up 14 points the rest of the way and the offense not scoring again.

“Again, those are excuses,” Frost said. “If I had it over, I wouldn’t make the call.”

While the coach later lamented his “bad decision” and said he would “take seven” points of blame because of it, the Huskers said that moment didn’t cost Big Red the game.

Edge rusher Ochaun Mathis called the outcome “a tough one.” Defensive lineman Colton Feist said “We don’t try to let that stuff mess with us.”

“We have full trust in all of our coaches,” safety Marques Buford said. “They say they’re going to do something, we’re with them. No ifs, ands or buts about it. If they call something we have to execute it, simple as that. They call that in, we gotta get the ball.”

Vokolek avoids serious injury: Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury in the third quarter.

The sixth-year tight end did not return to the game but he did tell reporters that the injury will not be an issue going forward.

“It was just a little ankle injury,” Vokolek said. “I’ll be fine.”

Grant emerges at running back: Nebraska’s presumed starter at running back was the workhorse Saturday while the position’s most versatile member didn’t get a touch.

How the Huskers would divvy out carries to a group of six scholarship rushers played out, in part, how it was trending in fall camp. Junior college addition Anthony Grant received the lion’s share of chances, toting the ball 19 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns — with 46 yards coming on a breakaway score in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Jaquez Yant (three carries for five yards) and freshman Ajay Allen (three for seven) also had opportunities.

Perhaps most surprising was the absence of Gabe Ervin — a two-game starter last year who has recovered from a knee injury last September — and Rahmir Johnson. The fourth-year speedster Johnson in particular has split his time between receiver and rusher, calling himself a “wideback” during camp.

“We played the guys we thought had the best camp and, really, week leading up to this game,” Frost said. “I think if it had been a different kind of game we would have gotten more guys in but it wasn’t.”

Defense struggles with 'tricky' Wildcat concepts: To a man, the Huskers swear that Northwestern didn’t wear out their defense on Saturday. The Wildcats did not run for 214 yards because NU got tired.

Chris Kolarevic says the Huskers struggled to defend some of NW’s “tricky” concepts. Motions, shifts — “We did a good job preparing for them,” Kolarevic said, “But that’s something that’s a little difficult (to defend).”

Ochaun Mathis said NU struggled with communication. Not all game, Mathis said. But in a few key moments, the Huskers didn’t call plays fast enough.

Nelson had no explanation.

“That just can’t happen,” he said. “That’s not how you win Big Ten football.”

The Huskers’ offensive line struggled to generate a consistent push, too. Tight end Travis Vokolek said the offensive line played well, in his estimation. But so did Northwestern’s defense, which stopped the Huskers on six straight possessions to close the game.