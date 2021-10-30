Game notes: PK Contreraz makes 'unbelievable' Husker debut; Karlaftis' key sequence; 19 tackles for Reimer

Chase Contreraz on Thursday fielded the question he’d been waiting for ever since he arrived at Nebraska before the 2020 season as a transfer from Iowa Western Community College.

Coach Scott Frost approached him and said, “Are you ready?”

Contreraz won the place-kicking job from struggling senior Connor Culp over the past two weeks.

He delivered Saturday, making both of his extra points and a 33-yard field goal in a successful NU debut.

“I’ve just been patiently waiting and competing with those guys every day and it’s been tough, but at the end of the day I know what I’m capable of and I was 100% confident in myself and my abilities,” Contreraz said.

The redshirt freshman from Missouri Valley, Iowa, was a second-team junior college All-American in 2019 and then walked on with the program he grew up rooting for. Needless to say, he had some butterflies when he trotted onto the field after Nebraska’s opening touchdown drive against Purdue.

“The first PAT, it was really nerve-wracking,” he said. “It didn’t even seem like it happened. My heart was racing, it went by in a flash, but once I got that first kick out of the way, the rest were pretty easy. …