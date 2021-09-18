Game notes: More kicking disasters; strife with stripes; Ervin goes down; Johnson gets his turn

"Connor missed a lot of camp with an injury and I don’t know if it’s lack of reps or what it is, but I know how good he can be. I’ve seen it," Frost said. "It was my decision to put somebody else in to kick and we went with Kelen Meyer. It wasn’t so much that he (Culp) missed the kick, it was kind of his reaction after the kick to me. Then he came back in and hit his next one."

The second miss led Frost to make a change after Adrian Martinez scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter, and added a new chapter to the drama.

Frost brought in Meyer, the freshman from Ord, to attempt the extra point after Martinez's run pulled NU within 14-9. What followed was right guard Ethan Piper getting nearly knocked on his rear end at the snap by Oklahoma's Isaiah Coe, who then had to simply take a couple of steps forward, reach up and block the kick. OU safety Pat Fields scooped the ball up and took it 100 yards the other way for a safety and a 16-9 lead.

"It’s really frustrating," center Cameron Jurgens said. "I know we gave up nine points in the kicking game, but to be honest, we need to be scoring and not leaving it up to any of that. If we go down there, we need to be scoring, so we’ve just got to keep working on it."