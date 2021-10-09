Game notes: Martinez puts NU in position to win, but has costly fumble; odd night for officials

Losses to Oklahoma, Michigan State and Michigan have come by a combined 17 points.

Prochazka leaves game: Nebraska true freshman Teddy Prochazka made his second career start at left tackle, but his night was cut short in the second quarter.

The 6-foot-9, 305-pounder went down and was grabbing at his knee. He walked off the field under his own power but with a limp.

After Prochazka's departure, NU moved Turner Corcoran from right tackle to left tackle, and had Bryce Benhart at right tackle.

Nebraska senior defensive lineman Ben Stille went down late in the fourth quarter. He walked off on his own power and did not return.

Reviews, reviews, reviews: By the four-minute mark of the second quarter, there were just as many official reviews as third-down conversions, and all three reviews came within four minutes of game time.

First, Michigan challenged a fourth-down spot, won the challenge and got a new set of downs.

After a 48-yard pass play, Michigan scored from a yard out, but not initially caught was Cade McNamara's knee touching the ground as fell handing the ball off to running back Hassan Haskins.