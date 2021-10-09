Game notes: Martinez puts NU in position to win, but has costly fumble; odd night for officials

A year ago, Adrian Martinez was on the bench for two games as Luke McCaffrey was given a chance to spark an uneven offense.
On Saturday, the senior played a lead role in almost leading Nebraska to an upset of No. 9 Michigan at Memorial Stadium.
He made the necessary throws, had some key scrambles — including one on third-and-long early in the third quarter that sparked NU's first touchdown — and showed his usual toughness.
But like they have in games past, turnovers hampered the quarterback. None were more critical than his fumble with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining that gave the Wolverines the ball at the NU 18.
Michigan kicked the winning field goal four plays later for a 32-29 victory.
After not scoring any points in the first half, NU faced a third-and-11 out of third-quarter gate. Martinez tucked the ball and took off for 20 yards, which set up the first touchdown.
He hit Rahmir Johnson in stride for a 41-yard touchdown for score No. 2.
Martinez threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-28 passing. He completed 12 straight passes in the second half before going 2-for-5 on NU's final offensive series.
Against top-25 teams: Nebraska is now 0-11 against top-25 teams under Scott Frost, with three of the defeats coming this year.
Losses to Oklahoma, Michigan State and Michigan have come by a combined 17 points.
Prochazka leaves game: Nebraska true freshman Teddy Prochazka made his second career start at left tackle, but his night was cut short in the second quarter.
The 6-foot-9, 305-pounder went down and was grabbing at his knee. He walked off the field under his own power but with a limp.
After Prochazka's departure, NU moved Turner Corcoran from right tackle to left tackle, and had Bryce Benhart at right tackle.
Nebraska senior defensive lineman Ben Stille went down late in the fourth quarter. He walked off on his own power and did not return.
Reviews, reviews, reviews: By the four-minute mark of the second quarter, there were just as many official reviews as third-down conversions, and all three reviews came within four minutes of game time.
First, Michigan challenged a fourth-down spot, won the challenge and got a new set of downs.
After a 48-yard pass play, Michigan scored from a yard out, but not initially caught was Cade McNamara's knee touching the ground as fell handing the ball off to running back Hassan Haskins.
All scoring plays in college football are to be reviewed; however, it took a timeout from Scott Frost to get the attention of the officials, and Frost had to use a challenge. The play was overturned, and Michigan settled for a chip-shot field goal.
The drive took about 20 minutes in real time.
On Nebraska's next offensive series, a Martinez incomplete pass was at first ruled a fumble before being overturned.
That's a new one: Nebraska remains one of the more penalized teams in the Big Ten, but even this was a new one.
The Husker defense was flagged for using "disconcerting signals."
The price: 5 yards.
So, after all that, it's not a hold, not a delay of game, not an illegal formation. First down, Michigan.
That was only the start of an interesting quarter of football for the officiating crew, which drew the ire of the fans and Husker coaches when JoJo Domann was flagged for pass interference for a ball that appeared uncatchable.
The third quarter also featured a "joint" fumble recovery, and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was in the ears of the officials, especially after NU's first touchdown.
Fun times indeed for the stripes.
Strikes after break: For the second straight week, the Nebraska offense scored points immediately after halftime.
Austin Allen sneaked around the Michigan defense and Martinez hit him for a 46-yard touchdown six plays into the third quarter.
NU picked up more yards on that drive (75 yards) than it did the entire second quarter (32).
A week earlier, Zavier Betts scored on an 83-yard run a little more than one minute into the third quarter against Northwestern.
The show within the light show: For the second straight week, Nebraska rocked a light show between the third and fourth quarters.
The sound of AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" had the crowd rocking. And the Huskers. And the Wolverines.
Many players from both teams were jumping up and down and making their way toward each other before officials stepped in to keep some level of separation.