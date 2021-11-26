Game notes: Huskers' run game dries up in second half; teammates salute AM2; Allen sets tight end record

Early in the season, Nebraska had a habit of getting away from its run game if it fell behind.

On Friday, production in the ground game dried up in the second half against Iowa even though the Huskers played most of it from ahead.

After grinding out 111 yards on 27 first-half carries, NU managed just 35 yards on 17 second-half attempts.

“Really in the second half, they were pretty much taking their backers out of the box to get us out of our option game,” head coach Scott Frost said. “When that happens, you need to be able to just run the ball between the tackles, and we did OK at times.”

On NU’s final five offensive possessions — three with the lead, one tied and one trailing by seven — the home team managed just a net of 8 yards on 10 carries.

Freshman Jaquez Yant got the start after not appearing last week against Wisconsin. Interim running backs coach Ron Brown said on the radio this week that Yant had to “pay rent” for a disciplinary issue, but that he’d be back in the mix against the Hawkeyes.

Without top back Rahmir Johnson for the second straight week, NU’s running backs totaled 65 yards on 17 carries, none longer than 10 yards.