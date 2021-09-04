Game notes: Huskers find answers on kickoffs; Smothers makes debut at QB; big day for Brewington

"It's just whether you can take what you've done in practice into the game and perform well."

Kickoffs have been a bright spot for a unit that once again Saturday made a disastrous error in the punt return game when a bouncing ball clanged off Cam Taylor-Britt's helmet and was recovered by Fordham, and once again didn't return a kickoff past the 25-yard line on two attempts.

Taylor-Britt didn't play again after the mishap, but it also came at a point in the game when Nebraska was starting to insert its backups.

"We tell our returners to catch the ball, no matter what. And when the ball hits the ground, you have to make a smart decision," NU coach Scott Frost said. "If it's bouncing easy and a hop you can handle, and nobody's around, then we want to want to catch it and not let it bounce several yards down the field. I thought that one was a little too much in traffic and, you know, there weren't a ton of those mistakes today, but we're really going to focus hard on the ones that we did make and make sure we address them every time they come up."

But there were also positive signs. Placekicker Connor Culp, after missing a pair of extra points last week, was 7-for-7 in that department Saturday and added a 39-yard field goal. Marquel Dismuke blocked a field goal that would have tied the game 10-10 in the first half.