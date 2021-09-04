Game notes: Huskers find answers on kickoffs; Smothers makes debut at QB; big day for Brewington

The kickoff specialist is not often brought out to face the media in postgame interviews unless things are going really well, or really poorly.
For Brendan Franke, and finally for Nebraska, Saturday marked a chance to talk positives.
The Gretna native and transfer from Morningside combined with true freshman Kelen Meyer to boot all nine of Nebraska's kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.
This perhaps would not be considered a big deal in other places. But when those nine touchbacks gave Nebraska 13 through two games, one more than the Huskers had all of last season, it's worth the attention.
"Being a lifelong Husker fan, I knew it was an issue and I knew it was something that my friends had discussed with me prior to leaving Morningside," Franke said. "I knew it was an issue, so it was kind of nice to be a solution for it."
Franke and Meyer have combined for 13 touchbacks on 15 kickoffs this season. In 2020 Nebraska had 12 touchbacks on 44 kickoffs. In 2019, it was 14 touchbacks on 66 kickoffs.
Now, it appears NU has multiple answers to its kickoff conundrum.
"It's more of a mindset thing than anything else, because you're running out there knowing that you're being watched," Franke said. "But at the same time, you do it every day in practice, so we rep it out … and it's nothing new.
"It's just whether you can take what you've done in practice into the game and perform well."
Kickoffs have been a bright spot for a unit that once again Saturday made a disastrous error in the punt return game when a bouncing ball clanged off Cam Taylor-Britt's helmet and was recovered by Fordham, and once again didn't return a kickoff past the 25-yard line on two attempts.
Taylor-Britt didn't play again after the mishap, but it also came at a point in the game when Nebraska was starting to insert its backups.
"We tell our returners to catch the ball, no matter what. And when the ball hits the ground, you have to make a smart decision," NU coach Scott Frost said. "If it's bouncing easy and a hop you can handle, and nobody's around, then we want to want to catch it and not let it bounce several yards down the field. I thought that one was a little too much in traffic and, you know, there weren't a ton of those mistakes today, but we're really going to focus hard on the ones that we did make and make sure we address them every time they come up."
But there were also positive signs. Placekicker Connor Culp, after missing a pair of extra points last week, was 7-for-7 in that department Saturday and added a 39-yard field goal. Marquel Dismuke blocked a field goal that would have tied the game 10-10 in the first half.
Smothers makes debut: Quarterback Logan Smothers spent the entire 2020 season on the sideline in a blue cap, signaling in plays from the sideline.
On Saturday, the freshman finally got his first real snaps at quarterback for Nebraska.
Smothers, the Alabama native, got 29 snaps worth of work beginning late in the third quarter.
He led a pair of touchdown drives and also lost a fumble at the end of a 15-yard run. He hit freshman receiver Zavier Betts for 30 yards to the post, played with pace and got belted out of bounds at one point by star Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen.
He got exactly what NU was hoping for: a bunch of live experience.
“I thought Logan played really well other than putting the ball on the deck,” Frost said. “He felt bad about that, but he did some really good things out there and it was good to see him get some run.”
Smothers won the No. 2 quarterback job, but Frost said it was “a close fight” between him, freshman Heinrich Haarberg and sophomore walk-on Matt Masker.
Smothers finished 4-of-7 passing for 50 yards and rushed four times for 36. He engineered scoring drives of 58 yards (10 plays) and 62 (15). The fumble came at the end of a 15-yard rush to the left side where it looked like he may have got caught in between trying to pitch the ball to a teammate or spin around a defender.
Overall, though, Frost liked his debut.
“He thinks through the game really well,” Frost said.
Domann logs first career INT: Fordham’s opening drive started off a little too efficiently for comfort as the Rams promptly covered 59 yards in nine plays.
The threat ended, though, when senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann logged his first career interception off a tipped pass.
“It was a long time coming,” the sixth-year senior said with a smile after the game. “I pray for moments like that, and I know I'm already ready for the next one.”
Blocks and a TD for Brewington: No shame for Nebraska fans if they had to look down at their programs on Saturday afternoon and say, ‘Who is No. 82?’
That’s Northern Arizona walk-on transfer Chancellor Brewington, a receiver who converted to tight end midway through preseason camp because of the rash of injuries at the position.
He got in the game on Saturday and promptly made two crunching blocks on run plays in which he motioned across the formation and then kicked out the end man on the line of scrimmage.
The third time, he faked the block, slipped into the flat and hauled in an easy 2-yard touchdown from Martinez.
“I can’t say enough about that kid,” Frost said. “He came in and was going to do whatever he could for the team. Made plays in camp, learned it quick, and we had a little package for him today and it worked out. I’m really happy for him.”
From the infirmary: Nebraska was again without junior tight end Travis Vokolek and sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers, who was on the sideline with a sleeve over his left knee.
A couple of other defensive linemen were out, too, in walk-on Colton Feist and redshirt freshman Mosai Newsom.
The biggest addition to the list was junior receiver Oliver Martin, who did not appear to be on the sideline during the game.
“Oliver has a little injury, we decided to hold him this week, but it’s not anything that’ll keep him out a long time,” Frost said after the game.
Greenhagen impresses Huskers: Markese Stepp brought up Ryan Greenhagen on his own before he knew exactly the extent of the Fordham linebacker’s exploits on Saturday.
“Forty-seven, he's mean, boy. He made every tackle. He's nice, for real,” Stepp said, while giving kudos to the Rams defense overall.
Greenhagen didn’t quite make every tackle, but he did make 30 (13 solo). Yeah, 3-0. A record for a Nebraska opponent and tied with Clete Pillen in 1976 against Oklahoma State for the most ever at Memorial Stadium.
“No, he didn’t. Are you for real?” Stepp said when told of the total. “Thirty? Wow. Thirty tackles. Dang, that’s a lot. He’s a monster, I’m not going to lie.”
Frost saw his impact on the field. He almost felt it, too.
“I saw Logan scramble there at the end and that kid came over and got him pretty good,” Frost said. “I had to dodge out of the way to not get hit by him or he’d have had 31 tackles, including one on me.”
