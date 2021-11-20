Game notes: Frost wanted PI call on NU's final shot; Allen's record-setting day; Huskers thinner at RB

MADISON, Wis. — Nebraska coach Scott Frost was too angry to ask the official for an explanation.
Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez appreciated his coach’s willingness to fight but knew nothing would change.
On fourth-and-20 with less than 10 seconds remaining, NU freshman wide receiver Zavier Betts leaped to try to haul in a pass from Martinez along the goal line. If he scored, the Huskers would have drawn within 35-34 and attempted a two-point conversion to win the game.
Wisconsin defensive back Faion Hicks made contact with Betts in the air before the ball arrived, but not enough to draw a flag for pass interference.
Turnover on downs. Ball game.
Frost drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for berating the officiating crew.
“I said, ‘You need to see a flag on me because,'" before he stopped himself and declined to address the matter further.
An odd rule in the college football rulebook says that if the ball is snapped between the 17-yard line and the 2-yard line and a defensive pass interference call occurs between the 2-yard line and the goal line, the ball is placed at the 2. Because Nebraska snapped the ball from the 21, though, a penalty would have been enforced half the distance to the goal, leaving the Huskers with a first-and-10 just outside the 10 and with likely one more play to try to score.
Instead, another one-score loss for Frost and Nebraska.
Huskers thin at RB: Markese Stepp hadn’t carried the ball for Nebraska since Oct. 2 against Northwestern.
Brody Belt is now primarily a slot receiver and didn’t have a carry all year.
Marvin Scott hadn’t made a single travel roster this year and only played in the final stages of a September win over FCS Fordham.
Those three, though, made up the Huskers’ running back rotation against Wisconsin because Rahmir Johnson was out with an injury, Sevion Morrison transferred at the beginning of the week and Jaquez Yant — who made the trip — appears to suddenly be buried on the depth chart.
They held their own, too, against a rugged Wisconsin front seven.
Stepp started and finished with nine carries for 18 yards and a touchdown. Belt provided some juice and carried seven times for 31. Scott churned for 29 on nine carries and scored with 6 minutes, 27 seconds remaining to pull Nebraska even with UW.
Belt, the walk-on from Millard South, moved back to running back, where he began his career, this week.
“Beginning of the week they said, ‘Hey, we need you to do to this,’ and I stepped in and I’m ready to do whatever for this team,” he said.
Stepp had the only carries in Big Ten play among the trio, a grand total of nine for 41 and a touchdown, mostly against Illinois on Aug. 28.
"(Interim running backs coach Ron Brown) made whatever decision he felt was most comfortable with, and just decided to lean on me and Marv, and we went out there and did what we could — ran hard, and I think we fared well," Stepp said.
Added Frost, “We had a pack of running backs that, they’re all good players, nobody’s really separated through consistency and everything else. We’d be a better team if we had one guy at the front of the pack and it’s been a group of guys.
“Taking nothing away from them, I thought they all played well tonight.”
UW entered play allowing less than 58 rushing yards per game. The trio finished with 25 carries for 78 and Martinez added 23 and a touchdown of his own.
Another special teams woe: Nebraska's struggles on special teams continued Saturday, and it didn't take long.
Wisconsin's Stephan Bracey returned the opening kick 91 yards for a touchdown.
"You can’t start the game with a kick return," Frost said. "There’s seven points right there and we lost by seven."
NU freshman Isaac Gifford took responsibility for the Badgers' fast start.
"I missed the tackle," he said. "Plain and simple. That’s it."
Allen’s record-setting day: Austin Allen broke two records on Saturday and is approaching a third.
The junior tight end from Aurora finished with seven catches for 143 yards, the single-game record at Nebraska for his position.
He now also has the single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 36, passing Tyler Hoppes’ mark of 34 in 2017. Allen is up to 547 yards on the season and needs just 14 to break Junior Miller’s single-season school record.
“Right now I’m just learning of it and I’m very appreciative for it,” Allen said after the game after a spokesman reeled off the records he set. “If I had my choice, I’d go zero catches all season if I knew we’d win every game. I know a lot of guys on this team are the same way.”
Said Frost, “He got open a lot today. I think the way (UW) plays, it gives you some opportunities to get it to the tight end. I think the staff that I’ve got with me did a great job putting a plan together and Austin’s awesome. He’s a real guy.”
Tannor OK after scary injury: Junior outside linebacker Caleb Tannor suffered a scary-looking injury in the first half when he collided with UW running back Braelon Allen and hit the ground face-first.
Fellow outside linebacker Garrett Nelson said right away, he was worried.
“It’s never a good thing when a guy goes down and doesn’t move,” Nelson said. “Obviously the worst thoughts were running in my head, so I was making sure I was hovering over him and making sure everything was all right and making sure he could feel everything and could move everything. It was great to see him walking around and talking to everybody.
“It sucked. That guy has completely turned a leaf and has been working harder than anybody I know and he’s a great guy on our team. Works his ass off and it’s tough to see one of your fellow position guys go down like that.”
A lot of fresh faces: In place of Tannor, redshirt freshman Blaise Gunnerson got the first extensive playing time of his career.
He wasn’t the only one. Young defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher and freshman nickel Isaac Gifford also had a heavy workload.
“That’s the way the chips fell,” Frost said of NU’s injury situation. “But (redshirt freshman outside linebacker Jimari Butler) and Blaise are both doing a great job and are going to be great football players.”
Junior defensive lineman and captain Damion Daniels hardly played in the second half and is dealing with an injury. Gifford played in place of senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann, who is out for the year after hand surgery.
On offense, the running back group was almost entirely new, freshman tight end Thomas Fidone got spot work and junior Broc Bando rotated in at right tackle with Bryce Benhart.
“We’re beat up. Everybody’s beat up this time of year, that’s not an excuse,” Frost said. “We’re missing a couple guys that I think could make a difference, but a lot of teams are at this point.”
Fidone makes debut: It happened almost quietly, considering the noise Thomas Fidone generated when he committed to Nebraska last offseason.
But there the freshman tight end was, lined up with the Husker offense deep in Wisconsin territory as NU prepared to punch in an early touchdown against Wisconsin.
The highest-rated recruit to sign with NU since 2008 had finally made his debut after a season spent rehabbing an injured knee suffered in spring ball.
“It’s been a long journey. Been a real long journey, obviously. When I got hurt, I didn’t know exactly what was going to happen,” Fidone said after the game. “But I’ve been working my tail off in the recovery room to get back, and it’s nice to get these reps and the game feel so I’m ready for it when it’s my time.”
Fidone didn’t catch any passes, but he did get a taste of big-time college football for the first time. Including a heavy collision with a Wisconsin defensive end that left him smiling at the memory afterward.
“He got the win and I didn’t,” Fidone said. “So it’s something to learn from, and I’ll just keep on improving.”