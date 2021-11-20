Game notes: Frost wanted PI call on NU's final shot; Allen's record-setting day; Huskers thinner at RB

Fellow outside linebacker Garrett Nelson said right away, he was worried.

“It’s never a good thing when a guy goes down and doesn’t move,” Nelson said. “Obviously the worst thoughts were running in my head, so I was making sure I was hovering over him and making sure everything was all right and making sure he could feel everything and could move everything. It was great to see him walking around and talking to everybody.

“It sucked. That guy has completely turned a leaf and has been working harder than anybody I know and he’s a great guy on our team. Works his ass off and it’s tough to see one of your fellow position guys go down like that.”

A lot of fresh faces: In place of Tannor, redshirt freshman Blaise Gunnerson got the first extensive playing time of his career.

He wasn’t the only one. Young defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher and freshman nickel Isaac Gifford also had a heavy workload.

“That’s the way the chips fell,” Frost said of NU’s injury situation. “But (redshirt freshman outside linebacker Jimari Butler) and Blaise are both doing a great job and are going to be great football players.”