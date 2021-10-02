Game notes: Following electric night atmosphere, Domann asks fans to 'bring it' for Michigan

Adrian Martinez was recalling a conversation he had with a teammate during the second half of Saturday's 56-7 win of Northwestern.
The teammate was in awe of the number of fans still inside Memorial Stadium for a game that was well in hand.
Why do you think there's so many people here still?
"One, it's a pride thing," Martinez said. "Two, I know there's going to be a great light show in the fourth quarter."
Yes, the light show between the third and fourth quarters was quite entertaining. But there was plenty keeping a lively crowd of 87,364 going for three-plus hours.
There were six plays of 25 yards or more. There were eight touchdowns. There was an 84-yard punt.
It all made for another fun night environment at Memorial Stadium, and it comes a week before a showdown with a Michigan team that may very well be in the top 10.
"I cannot believe with the score there that that many fans were there at the end," NU coach Scott Frost said. "It just goes to show you there is no place like Nebraska.”
The light show, accompanied by thousands of lit-up cell phones, had more than the crowd going.
"That was pretty sweet, I’m not gonna lie," NU linebacker Garrett Nelson said. "Me and Damian Jackson were playing air guitar. It was a good time. And the fire. They had fire. That was sick."
JoJo Domann had a message for the fans afterward.
"Bring it next week."
Looking ahead to Michigan: It didn't take long for Frost and the Huskers to start fielding questions about next week's game against Michigan.
The Wolverines remained unbeaten after an impressive 38-17 win at Wisconsin on Saturday.
Martinez wanted to enjoy the Northwestern victory, at least for a couple more hours.
Domann sees a big opportunity for the Huskers.
"It's literally what you live for; you can't draw it up any better," Domann said of next week's showdown. "We're playing for respect, we are playing to represent Nebraska, we are playing to win."
Sack lunch: Nebraska is putting pressure on the quarterback again.
A week after recording three sacks at Michigan State, Nebraska sacked Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski four times. The first one — Domann came off the edge untouched and planted Hilinski — lit a fire for the defense.
Domann finished with two sacks, his second leading to an intentional grounding call.
Before last week, Nebraska had just four sacks in four games, and three of them came in the first half in the season opener at Illinois.
One booming punt: Nebraska's shaky specials-teams play has been a hot topic around these parts, and how that unit responded after last week was a storyline heading into Northwestern.
But NU's offense was so good Saturday that the punt unit stayed on the sideline almost the entire game.
NU punted once and Will Przystup made it count, booming a punt into the air and getting a nice bounce for an 84-yard punt.
It received one of the loudest cheers of the night from the Husker faithful.
"For a team to be good, everybody, when they get their opportunity, has to do their job," Frost said. "I'm really happy for Will, and we need that every time."
Martinez climbs: Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez had three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to give him a career-high nine rushing TDs this season and 31 for his Husker career.
He became the third Husker QB to pass for 30 touchdowns and rush for 30 more, joining Steve Taylor and Taylor Martinez.
Martinez finished 11-of-17 for 202 yards while also rushing for 57 yards on eight carries, which included a 25-yarder.
Martinez accounted for 259 yards of total offense, including 224 in the first half. It marked Martinez’s seventh consecutive game with at least 250 yards of total offense, an ongoing school record.
Backup QBs get reps: For the fourth time this season, backup quarterback Logan Smothers saw game action after Saturday's game got out of hand.
The freshman from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, entered late in the third quarter.
Smothers and Matt Masker, a Kearney Catholic graduate, each played a series. Smothers led a long scoring drive, and Masker was 3-of-3 for 17 yards on his series.
Martin returns: Husker receiver Oliver Martin returned after missing the previous four games for an undisclosed injury.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior, who hadn't played since the Illinois loss, caught two passes for 18 yards on two targets.
Martin, considered one of NU's best return options, also fielded punts.
"Oliver is one of those guys I have a ton of faith in and a lot of trust in," Martinez said. "He's an experienced guy and to have him back out there was great for me and great for our offense. I know he didn't get a ton of targets today, but still, having him out there is good for us.”
Defensive lineman Casey Rogers made his first appearance of the season. He entered the game in the second half.
Freshman start: Teddy Prochazka became just the seventh true freshman offensive lineman to start any game for Nebraska, joining Turner Corcoran (Rutgers 2020), Brenden Jaimes (2017), Tyler Moore (2011), Javorio Burkes (2007), Jacob Hickman (2006) and Matt Slauson (2005).