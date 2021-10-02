Game notes: Following electric night atmosphere, Domann asks fans to 'bring it' for Michigan

Adrian Martinez was recalling a conversation he had with a teammate during the second half of Saturday's 56-7 win of Northwestern.

The teammate was in awe of the number of fans still inside Memorial Stadium for a game that was well in hand.

Why do you think there's so many people here still?

"One, it's a pride thing," Martinez said. "Two, I know there's going to be a great light show in the fourth quarter."

Yes, the light show between the third and fourth quarters was quite entertaining. But there was plenty keeping a lively crowd of 87,364 going for three-plus hours.

There were six plays of 25 yards or more. There were eight touchdowns. There was an 84-yard punt.

It all made for another fun night environment at Memorial Stadium, and it comes a week before a showdown with a Michigan team that may very well be in the top 10.

"I cannot believe with the score there that that many fans were there at the end," NU coach Scott Frost said. "It just goes to show you there is no place like Nebraska.”

The light show, accompanied by thousands of lit-up cell phones, had more than the crowd going.