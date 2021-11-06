Game notes: Domann plays hurt, status TBD for final two; NU's pass-pro problem; RB Johnson hobbled, Morrison out

If this was the last time JoJo Domann played at Memorial Stadium, he put together a fitting finale.
The sixth-year senior linebacker intercepted Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in the first quarter and finished the game with nine tackles (one for loss) and broke up two other passes.
As has happened all too many times in his career, the sterling effort came in a Nebraska loss.
Now Domann, according to coach Scott Frost, will have a decision about whether to play in the Huskers’ final two games.
“JoJo’s playing hurt right now and made a decision to play today because he loves his team and his coaches,” Frost said, without elaborating on what the injury is. “I don’t know what decision he’ll make going forward, but it won’t be because he’s ‘opting out.’ I don’t see that happening with our guys.”
After the game, Domann talked with his parents on the field, gave hugs to several others who had come to see him play, and then ran through the tunnel toward the home locker room, waving his hands and blowing kisses to the fans that remained.
Domann didn’t speak with reporters after the game, but sophomore linebacker Garrett Nelson choked up when discussing his impact on the Husker defense.
“Coming back for a sixth year and staying this long and giving what he gives to this program speaks volumes to the person he is," Nelson said. "He’s one of the best guys I know personally, he’s one of the best players in the nation. He’s meant a lot to me as a leader and as a player, taught me how to lead, taught me how to play hard. Taught me a lot about football and about life. He was one of my first really good friends here when I came to college.
“He’s a top-tier guy.”
Specialist struggles loom large: In addition to a rocky day kicking field goals — walk-on Chase Contreraz missed a pair and made a 37-yarder — the Huskers had an up-and-down day punting, too.
William Przystup did boom a 59-yarder, but a 13-yarder into the wind set up Ohio State at the NU 49-yard line on what became its first touchdown drive of the day. Star OSU receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a 21-yard return, but the Huskers did a good job overall in coverage, including a huge tackle by walk-on John Bullock that turned a potential return touchdown — or at least a huge gain — into a 3-yard loss for Smith-Njigba.
Przstyup put two punts inside the OSU 20, but the short one and Contreraz’s misses made it feel like another tough day on special teams overall.
“You’ll never see me run down any one kid,” Frost said after the game. “These are my guys and I love them. But it isn’t special teams right now, it’s the specialists and that’s kind of been an issue for us for a while.”
Protection issues: Two minutes into the third quarter, Ohio State’s defense had sacked Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez five times.
The Buckeyes wouldn’t get to NU’s signal-caller for the remainder of the game, but the damage done in those first 32 minutes or so was enough to help stymie Nebraska offense and handcuff what the Huskers could call.
“Not good enough,” Frost said of Nebraska’s pass protection. “There’s some things we’re not doing well enough, and I think this far in the season everybody sees some of those things, and one of those things in max pro (protection).”
Nebraska’s inability to keep Ohio State’s defense from attacking off the edges went so far that center Cam Jurgens was asked to snap the ball, then pull out to the edge on pass plays to help protect Martinez’s blindside.
“We've just got to be better,” Frost said. “We had to call too many max pro things and boots with extra guys in and that kind of limits us a little bit of what we can call and get going fast and get running and limits the routes you can run, and that's something we've just got to keep working on.”
'Caught in the act of being ourselves': Blackshirts once again rise to the occasion, only to come up short
Johnson hobbled late: Redshirt freshman running back Rahmir Johnson was the only Nebraska player besides Martinez asked to run the ball Saturday.
But Johnson, who has established himself as Nebraska’s lead back over the second half of the season, wasn’t in on the Huskers’ final two series, and was seen after the game limping off the field.
Johnson finished with 16 carries for 62 yards for Nebraska. And with Sevion Morrison unavailable after missing practice earlier in the week due to a family issue, Markese Stepp lined up next to Martinez in the backfield for Nebraska’s final two series.
It was Stepp’s first game action since Oct. 2 in Nebraska’s blowout win over Northwestern.
Smith-Njigba’s huge day: The freshman receiver operated out of the slot and put up massive numbers, finishing with 15 catches on 18 targets for 240 yards and a touchdown. Most of the throws were underneath and over the middle, but Smith-Njigba turned one hitch route into a 75-yard touchdown when he juked Quinton Newsome and raced up the left sideline.
“That’s a great receiver. He played a great game,” NU redshirt freshman safety Myles Farmer said. “He got his space and made great plays for their team. He’s little, so he’s kind of hard to get down, but we did get him down. He played a great game. I told him that after the game.”