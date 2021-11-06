Game notes: Domann plays hurt, status TBD for final two; NU's pass-pro problem; RB Johnson hobbled, Morrison out

If this was the last time JoJo Domann played at Memorial Stadium, he put together a fitting finale.

The sixth-year senior linebacker intercepted Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in the first quarter and finished the game with nine tackles (one for loss) and broke up two other passes.

As has happened all too many times in his career, the sterling effort came in a Nebraska loss.

Now Domann, according to coach Scott Frost, will have a decision about whether to play in the Huskers’ final two games.

“JoJo’s playing hurt right now and made a decision to play today because he loves his team and his coaches,” Frost said, without elaborating on what the injury is. “I don’t know what decision he’ll make going forward, but it won’t be because he’s ‘opting out.’ I don’t see that happening with our guys.”

After the game, Domann talked with his parents on the field, gave hugs to several others who had come to see him play, and then ran through the tunnel toward the home locker room, waving his hands and blowing kisses to the fans that remained.

Domann didn’t speak with reporters after the game, but sophomore linebacker Garrett Nelson choked up when discussing his impact on the Husker defense.