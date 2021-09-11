Game notes: Culp's bad day at the office; Frost starts with his defense; DT at FB; points wiped away

Culp said he’s better equipped to handle the adversity now than he is when he went through a similarly erratic stretch as a freshman at LSU in 2017.

“I was a lot less mature and didn’t really know how to handle and really push through situations like that, but now I’ve looked back, kind of came to peace with myself, had a good season last year," he said. "It’s just another obstacle I’ll have to face and come through, but now I actually know how to handle it and persevere.”

Taylor-Britt PR concerns continue: Defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt had a big mistake as NU's punt returner for the third straight week. He attempted to catch a ball with the defense closing in and Frost said after the game that he should have communicated to his teammates to get away from the short punt and let it bounce. Instead, Taylor-Britt got run into by his own guy, freshman defensive back Isaac Gifford, and the ball hit one of them, allowing Buffalo to recover.

"I'm scratching my head a little bit because two of our best players on our entire football team are Connor Culp and Cam Taylor-Britt," Frost said. "Cam made a ton of good plays on defense and he's a captain and I love him like a son. But punt return bit us again."