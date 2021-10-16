Game notes: Culp discusses misses; Austin's big day; Runnin' Rahmir; Steady Przystup

MINNEAPOLIS — Connor Culp’s voice wavered and his responses came slowly as he reconciled another set of tribulations.
The Nebraska senior kicker, a steadying force in 2020 and the conference’s kicker of the year, started his Saturday at Minnesota by burying a 50-yard field goal into the wind.
He followed that, though, by shanking an extra point and then nudging a 27-yard field goal to the right in a 30-23 loss to the Gophers.
Culp talked on a podcast earlier this season about consulting one of NU’s sports psychologists after he missed five out of six field goals and a pair of extra points. He hadn’t attempted a field goal since a 23-20 overtime loss to Michigan State on Sept. 25 and then connected on his first try Saturday.
Then?
“I let my problems that I’ve been trying to fix and deal with for a long time now get the best of me,” he said as he tried to keep his jaw steady. “Which, I’m doing my very, absolute best and I need to be better.
“But, again, it’s a day at a time. I will get through it eventually.”
Each of Culp’s past 15 kicks — 13 extra points and a pair of field goals — had gone through the uprights over NU’s past three games before Saturday.
The 27-yard miss compounded the Huskers’ trouble, too. Coach Scott Frost essentially trusted Culp to make back-to-back kicks — the 27-yarder would have drawn NU within two, meaning a second connection could have delivered the lead.
“And we would have if we’d have made that one,” Frost said. “I’m kind of scratching my head on that one. We make a 50-yarder and then miss a PAT. We’ve got to be more consistent there.”
Allen's big day for naught: Afterward, Austin Allen didn't look like a guy who'd just had a career game.
His hair was tousled. There was an ice pack on his right shoulder, covered up by his T-shirt. And his face wore the look of one tired dude.
A loss is a loss, and Allen would be the first to trade his statistics for a victory. But his 121 receiving yards Saturday marked a career high and made him the first Nebraska tight end since Tyler Hoppes in 2017 to have a 100-yard receiving game.
It's tough to lose track of a 6-foot-9, 255-pound guy wearing pads, but Minnesota did it a few times.
"Just looking on film, Coach (Frost) thought we had some matchup advantages at the tight end position and put together a great game plan for the tight ends," Allen said. "Made some plays all across the board; we just need to find a way to make one or two more plays when it matters."
The first four of Allen's five catches all went for 20 or more yards, while his fifth and final was a 9-yard touchdown catch that was the result of one of the few times all day Nebraska threw the ball in the red zone.
Allen, now with 51 catches, is the 10th tight end in Nebraska history to reach the 50-reception plateau. He is also the fourth player this season to have a 100-yard receiving game, joining Rahmir Johnson, Samori Toure, and Oliver Martin. It's the first time since 2007 Nebraska has had four players with 100-yard receiving games in the same season.
Runnin' Rahmir: Redshirt freshman running back Rahmir Johnson continued his maturation Saturday, running for a career-high 83 yards one week after posting a career-best receiving day against Michigan.
Johnson's yardage came on just 11 carries, and included a 29-yarder. He also scored a pair of short touchdowns. That came after Johnson ran for 67 yards and caught seven passes for 105 yards the previous week against the Wolverines.
It was Johnson who was in the backfield as Nebraska drove inside the Minnesota 1-yard line in the third quarter, but the New Jersey native left the game with an apparent injury. Two plays later, Jaquez Yant stumbled and fell to end the Nebraska threat.
Johnson "will be fine," according to Frost.
Przystup steady again: For the third week in a row, Nebraska punter William Przystup turned in a strong performance.
The sophomore punted four times for a 48.25-yard average Saturday, and for the second week in a row would have had a punt downed inside the opponent's 5-yard line had one of NU's gunners covered the trickling kick.
Since averaging 29 yards on three kicks against Michigan State, his old school, Przystup has punted 15 times for an average of 51.9 yards per kick over Nebraska's last three.
Williams injured on pick: The injury-riddled career of Nebraska safety Deontai Williams took what looked like another unfortunate turn Saturday.
After picking off his team-leading fourth interception of the season in the third quarter, Williams crumpled to the turf after his left knee appeared to buckle as he landed after jumping to catch the ball.
Williams has already suffered two season-ending injuries in a college football career that has spanned six seasons — he played in just one game for Nebraska before missing the rest of the 2019 season with a shoulder injury, and in 2016 he played in the season-opener for Jones County Junior College before having to sit out the year with a setback.
Williams, who entered the game sixth nationally in interceptions, was replaced by redshirt freshman Myles Farmer.