Game notes: Culp discusses misses; Austin's big day; Runnin' Rahmir; Steady Przystup

“And we would have if we’d have made that one,” Frost said. “I’m kind of scratching my head on that one. We make a 50-yarder and then miss a PAT. We’ve got to be more consistent there.”

Allen's big day for naught: Afterward, Austin Allen didn't look like a guy who'd just had a career game.

His hair was tousled. There was an ice pack on his right shoulder, covered up by his T-shirt. And his face wore the look of one tired dude.

A loss is a loss, and Allen would be the first to trade his statistics for a victory. But his 121 receiving yards Saturday marked a career high and made him the first Nebraska tight end since Tyler Hoppes in 2017 to have a 100-yard receiving game.

It's tough to lose track of a 6-foot-9, 255-pound guy wearing pads, but Minnesota did it a few times.

"Just looking on film, Coach (Frost) thought we had some matchup advantages at the tight end position and put together a great game plan for the tight ends," Allen said. "Made some plays all across the board; we just need to find a way to make one or two more plays when it matters."