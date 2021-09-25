Game notes: Blackshirts' dominating performance all for naught; Frost frustrated by continued false-start penalties

"We're playing at a high level on defense and that's why it's so mystifying that we punt the ball 40 yards off-target," NU coach Scott Frost said.

"The rest of our team needs to step up," NU quarterback Adrian Martinez said of the defense's performance. "They're the backbone of this team."

More laundry on the field: Nebraska was looking to clean up the penalties after committing eight — including four on its first offensive series — last week at Oklahoma.

NU had more issues in another road environment, especially at offensive line.

Cameron Jurgens, Matt Sichterman, Brant Banks and Bryce Benhart each drew false-start penalties, and Jurgens' and Sichterman's came on back-to-back plays that killed a promising drive.

Frost was seen in the faces of his offensive linemen as they came off the field after the drive.

"We can't have four false starts," Frost said. "Coach (Greg) Austin stands behind those guys every day in practice and yells, 'Move,' and gets the D-line to shift. Everything we know how to do to keep them from doing it, they got to stay calm and do their job and not jump. It probably cost us points in the first half."