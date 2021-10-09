Game notes: Allen says Huskers don't get the calls from refs; Taylor-Britt's bounce-back game; 4th-down decisions

The Nebraska fans directed thousands and thousands of boos toward the northwest corner of Memorial Stadium at halftime on Saturday night.
That's where the opposing players enter and leave the field. These boos were not directed at the Michigan Wolverines, however.
The northwest corner also is where the game officials come and go.
After an eventful second quarter for the Big Ten officiating crew, the fans were not the only ones frustrated with the calls following No. 9 Michigan's 32-29 win.
"We don't get the calls," NU tight end Austin Allen said. "That's nothing new, though, and we can't let refs dictate how we play. It's going to go one way or the other in another game. They might have called it down with the same group of refs. It's hit or miss with a lot of guys sometimes."
The second quarter alone had three reviews, but it was a non-reviewable play that drew the ire of fans and NU coach Scott Frost.
With Michigan knocking on the door, NU senior JoJo Domann was called for pass interference late in the quarter on a ball that appeared uncatchable. Michigan scored a play later to take a 13-0 lead.
Frost was asked about the call after the game.
"I'm not going to talk about that," Frost said. "I'm not going to talk about that."
"We just have to go on to the next play, especially on those controversial calls," linebacker Luke Reimer said. "We just have to do a better job of playing with clean eyes."
Nebraska, one of the most penalized teams in the Big Ten was flagged six times for 55 yards, including five yards for "disconcerting signals."
Michigan was flagged six times for 47 yards.
The third quarter also featured a "joint" fumble recovery on a Michigan punt return, a call that gives the ball to the receiving team.
About those reviews ... : By the four-minute mark of the second quarter, there were just as many official reviews as third-down conversions, and all three reviews came within four minutes of game time.
First, Michigan challenged a fourth-down spot, won the challenge and got a new set of downs.
After a 48-yard pass play, Michigan scored from a yard out, but not initially caught was Cade McNamara's knee touching the ground as fell handing the ball off to running back Hassan Haskins.
All scoring plays in college football are to be reviewed; however, it took a timeout from Scott Frost to get the attention of the officials, and Frost had to use a challenge. The play was overturned, and Michigan settled for a chip-shot field goal.
"They told me they reviewed it, and (running backs coach) Ryan Held did a good job in the box," Frost said. "He saw the replay and said the quarterback's knee was down."
The drive took about 20 minutes in real time.
On Nebraska's next offensive series, a Martinez incomplete pass was at first ruled a fumble before being overturned.
Taylor-Britt returns to form: After a disappointing start to his season, junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt easily had his best game this season Saturday against the Wolverines.
Michigan challenged Taylor-Britt multiple times in the first half, but he came through. He finished with a career-high 11 tackles and a career-high three pass breakups.
It resembled the play of his sophomore season when Taylor-Britt began building some NFL Draft stock.
"I though Cam let the game come to him a lot better today rather than trying to force it," Frost said. "Made some unbelievable plays on some deep balls."
Fourth-down call: Frost took an aggressive approach on NU's opening offensive series, going for it on two fourth-down plays.
NU converted the first, a 24-yard hookup between Martinez and Omar Manning, but failed on a 4th-and-2 from the Michigan when a pair of Wolverines flushed Martinez out of bounds and short of the marker.
"I don't think were were going to win the game with field goals," Frost said of his decision. "We've been really good in the red zone on the 1-and 2-yard line with some of the stuff we've designed. (Michigan) did a good job taking that away."
Frost said he thought about calling a timeout after NU lined up for the play, but "I still thought we might have been able to bust it up in thee and get it. I trust our guys. This is most I've ever trusted this team and team ... and I want to give them a chance to make plays."
Prochazka, Stille injured: Nebraska true freshman Teddy Prochazka made his second career start at left tackle, but his night was cut short in the second quarter.
The 6-foot-9, 305-pounder went down and was grabbing at his knee. He walked off the field under his own power but with a limp.
After Prochazka's departure, NU moved Turner Corcoran from right tackle to left tackle, and had Bryce Benhart at right tackle.
"Bryce has played a lot of football, so that's a really good guy to be able to put into a game," Frost said.
Nebraska senior defensive lineman Ben Stille went down late in the fourth quarter. He walked off on his own power and did not return.
The show within the light show: For the second straight week, Nebraska rocked a light show between the third and fourth quarters.
The sound of AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" had the crowd rocking. And the Huskers. And the Wolverines.
Many players from both teams were jumping up and down and making their way toward each other before officials stepped in to keep some level of separation.