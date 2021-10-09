Game notes: Allen says Huskers don't get the calls from refs; Taylor-Britt's bounce-back game; 4th-down decisions

The Nebraska fans directed thousands and thousands of boos toward the northwest corner of Memorial Stadium at halftime on Saturday night.

That's where the opposing players enter and leave the field. These boos were not directed at the Michigan Wolverines, however.

The northwest corner also is where the game officials come and go.

After an eventful second quarter for the Big Ten officiating crew, the fans were not the only ones frustrated with the calls following No. 9 Michigan's 32-29 win.

"We don't get the calls," NU tight end Austin Allen said. "That's nothing new, though, and we can't let refs dictate how we play. It's going to go one way or the other in another game. They might have called it down with the same group of refs. It's hit or miss with a lot of guys sometimes."

The second quarter alone had three reviews, but it was a non-reviewable play that drew the ire of fans and NU coach Scott Frost.

With Michigan knocking on the door, NU senior JoJo Domann was called for pass interference late in the quarter on a ball that appeared uncatchable. Michigan scored a play later to take a 13-0 lead.

Frost was asked about the call after the game.