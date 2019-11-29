Game notes: A closer look at NU's struggles on first downs; Wan'Dale slowed by injury; sliver of bowl hope

The Huskers went with a heavy dose of Dedrick Mills in the third quarter, especially on first down. The junior running back got the ball on eight first-down plays in the third quarter.

Another close loss: Nebraska saw late leads against Colorado and Purdue slip away this year. The Huskers managed second-half ties against Indiana and Iowa.

At the end, the Huskers were 0-4 in those contests.

Nebraska has lost nine games by seven points or less under Frost. The last two losses to Iowa have come on late field goals.

"I think it's more mental," NU tight end Austin Allen said. "I think the last two, three games set an example of who we can be. There's obviously stuff today that we missed, but Iowa's a great team. To lose on a last-second field goal sucks, but it's promising. There's a lot of ways that we should have won that game, could have won that game. I think the foundation is set when it comes to energy on the sideline … making plays when you're told to make plays."

Sliver of bowl hope: Kent State won on Friday, becoming the 75th bowl-eligible team in the country for 78 spots. Boston College enters Saturday with only five wins, but has a better APR than Nebraska, so for the Huskers’ sake, 76 of 78 are accounted for.