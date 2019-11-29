Game notes: A closer look at NU's struggles on first downs; Wan'Dale slowed by injury; sliver of bowl hope

Nebraska had to dig itself out of first-half deficits of 11 and 14 points against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
The Huskers also were digging out of several second- and third-and-longs, too.
First downs did not treat the Husker offense well against Iowa's pressure, especially in the first half.
The Huskers' first 11 first-down plays went for 4, 0, 11, 0, -6, -3, -3, -4, 4, 9 and -8 yards. Through the first quarter, Iowa averaged 9.7 yards per first down.
Nebraska: 0.4.
Nebraska especially had trouble on swing passes, some of those turning into negative plays.
"(Iowa) did a good job staying disciplined on a couple of things," NU coach Scott Frost said.
The Huskers tried some first-down tricks, attempting a reverse pass from JD Spielman that went off the fingertips of an open Adrian Martinez.
On another play, Martinez threw a swing pass out to Wyatt Mazour, who had the option to throw it, Frost said. Mazour, who played quarterback in high school, didn't have much time to react and was stopped for a loss.
"I don't think it helped, especially going against a really stout defense playing on the other side of the ball," Martinez said. "I don't want that to be an excuse by any means, but it definitely makes it harder."
The Huskers went with a heavy dose of Dedrick Mills in the third quarter, especially on first down. The junior running back got the ball on eight first-down plays in the third quarter.
Another close loss: Nebraska saw late leads against Colorado and Purdue slip away this year. The Huskers managed second-half ties against Indiana and Iowa.
At the end, the Huskers were 0-4 in those contests.
Nebraska has lost nine games by seven points or less under Frost. The last two losses to Iowa have come on late field goals.
"I think it's more mental," NU tight end Austin Allen said. "I think the last two, three games set an example of who we can be. There's obviously stuff today that we missed, but Iowa's a great team. To lose on a last-second field goal sucks, but it's promising. There's a lot of ways that we should have won that game, could have won that game. I think the foundation is set when it comes to energy on the sideline … making plays when you're told to make plays."
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost reacts to the Huskers' 27-24 loss to Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Sliver of bowl hope: Kent State won on Friday, becoming the 75th bowl-eligible team in the country for 78 spots. Boston College enters Saturday with only five wins, but has a better APR than Nebraska, so for the Huskers’ sake, 76 of 78 are accounted for.
That means NU would need eight out of nine games to go its way on Saturday to potentially sneak into a bowl game as a 5-7 team.
Only one of the following nine can win for the Huskers to sneak in: Michigan State (a three-score favorite), Liberty (a two-score favorite), North Carolina (an eight-point favorite), Army, ULM, Duke and Middle Tennessee State, Oregon State and Colorado.
Robinson shut down early: Nebraska got Wan'Dale Robinson back after a two-game absence, but the freshman standout, hampered by a hamstring injury, could not go a full game Friday.
Robinson played about 1½ quarters against the Hawkeyes, finishing with three carries for 14 yards. He was seen near Frost toward the end of the first half, but without his helmet on.
"Wan'Dale tried, and one of the reasons I love that kid is he's a competitor, and he's going to be out there if he can," said Frost, who noted it was hard for Robinson to cut loose. "That was one more weapon we didn't have … and we have to get more guys out there that are big players for us."
Nebraska junior defensive lineman Keem Green did not suit up against Iowa.
Third-quarter reversal: Nebraska's third-quarter struggles this season have been well documented.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez reacts to the Huskers' 27-24 loss to Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
The Huskers, arguably, played their best third quarter of the season against the Hawkeyes.
Offensively, Nebraska put together two scoring drives to tie the game at 24-24. Defensively, NU held the Hawkeyes to 7 yards and zero first downs in the third. The Huskers had a 28-8 advantage in offensive plays, as well.
"I don't know if something necessarily changed but the guys brought it in the second half," Martinez said. "The offensive line was doing a good job moving them, playing tough and physical."
One-man wrecking ball: Nebraska has seen some strong defensive players this year. Ohio State's Chase Young comes to mind.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa put on a show Friday. The junior defensive end had 14 tackles, five TFLs and two sacks.
He stuffed Martinez for back-to-back 5-yard losses in the second quarter, and nearly swallowed the quarterback on a sack near midfield in the third quarter.
"I have a lot of respect for him and a lot of respect for those guys on Iowa's defense," Martinez said. "I think there's a reason why he's talked about as one of the top players in the country."
Rush weeks: For the second time in three weeks, Nebraska played one of the nation's top rushing defenses. And for the third straight week, NU had a lot of success on the ground.
Yes, Iowa dropped the Huskers for some negative running plays, but Mills got going in the third quarter and finished with 94 yards on 24 carries. The junior averaged 116.3 yards over his final three games.
The Huskers finished with 184 yards on the ground. Iowa came in allowing only 114.3.
Senior Day: Nebraska honored 22 seniors prior to the start of Friday's game. It was an emotional sendoff for the Huskers, including senior cornerback Lamar Jackson, who had tears streaming down his face when he embraced Frost during introductions.
"This was going to be my last Tunnel Walk, my last time being with my brothers, looking certain guys in the eyes, people that I really love and care about," said Jackson. "It was all just real. It was all just raw emotion.
"I realized how much I really love, how grateful I was and everything that this game has brought to me."
Watch: Spirit outside Memorial Stadium
