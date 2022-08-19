Gaining an edge: A closer look at the position Mathis, Nelson and others will play at Nebraska

College football teams are always seeking ways to gain an edge. That's the only way not to get left behind in an ever-changing, highly competitive environment where stakes are high.

This season brings plenty of change to the Nebraska football program. Many of them are easy to pinpoint — new players, new coaches and new name, image, likeness considerations.

One in particular perhaps is smaller only in name. The EDGE position, short for edge rusher, is a new addition to Nebraska's official roster.

The Huskers have nine players with the EDGE tag on their official roster, a group highlighted by some of the most prolific athletes on the team. This includes TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis (6-5, 260 pounds), Garrett Nelson (6-4, 245), Caleb Tannor (6-3, 220) and Jimari Butler (6-5, 245).

EDGE players are essentially a hybrid of outside linebacker and defensive end. Typically, these players will hover near the line of scrimmage with their hand on the ground — or they could line up in a two-point athletic stance.

Mike Dawson heads up the defensive line/EDGE position room. At EDGE specifically, Dawson has a lot of depth, which will prove vital with Nebraska looking to run four-man fronts the majority of the time. That means two EDGEs will be on the field most of the time.

At first glance, three EDGE players move the needle — Mathis, Nelson and Tannor. Nelson and Tanner combined for 17 tackles for loss last season, and Dawson said both, particularly Nelson, have taken on a leadership role this season.

Dawson said on a radio appearance in July he is drafting ways to best utilize the talent.

“Figuring out different ways to get creative with all those guys is something that coach (Erik) Chinander and I have to do a great job with,” Dawson said. “These guys are really looking forward to playing with each other.”

The EDGE position has caught on nationally in recent years — and it's been a premier position in the last few NFL Drafts. In April, Michigan standout EDGE Aidan Hutchinson was taken No. 2 overall, followed by two other edge-rushers in the first round, including Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5.

In 2021, five EDGE players were selected in the first round, highlighting a shifting sense of urgency from pro teams to bolster their pass rush.

Nebraska in 2021 had its strongest defensive season under coordinator Chinander, who made clear the emphasis the Blackshirts are putting on upping their sack total this fall.