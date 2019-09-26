{{featured_button_text}}
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union listen to Lighthouse Executive director Bill Michener explain the organization's programming as they stopped by for a visit before attending the Nebraska football game Sept. 5, 2015. 

 Journal Star file photo

When actress and Omaha native Gabrielle Union announced her plans on Twitter to be the guest picker on ESPN's "College GameDay" Thursday afternoon, she also offered her excitement, saying there was "no way" she would miss a chance to join the flagship program Saturday. 

The problem? Union pondered aloud which Huskers' jersey she should "rock" on the set in front of a national audience.

Enter the Internet.

In response to Union's tweet, NU senior O-lineman Christian Gaylord shared a photo of a red Nebraska jersey that his dad Scott Gaylord wore to his son's games. Scott died in a car accident on Interstate 80 near Gibbon last week.

Gaylord said it would be an "honor" if Union wore it on "GameDay." As of 9 p.m. Thursday night, the tweet had gathered over 5,000 favorites.

Hours later, Union expressed her interest.

"I would be honored!," Union tweeted. "[Nebraska official football account], can we make this happen?"

You heard her. Let's make it happen.

