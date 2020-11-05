Future Husker with Thomas Fidone: No. 2 ranked TE in nation still alive in the playoffs

The best play I’ve seen him make: “We had a play against Sergeant Bluff in Week 2 — both ranked teams — right before halftime. We very well could have just ran the ball and got out of the half, and we ran a route that really wasn’t intended for him but he just seemed to break to the middle of the field and really outjumped a bunch of guys and raced to the end zone to give us a 28-point lead at halftime. It was just an absolutely amazing play by him just to find the window and go up and get the ball and outrun people.”

All the ways teams try to stop Fidone: “Sometimes it’s double-coverage, sometimes they’re rolling coverage to him. We move him. That’s the great thing about Thomas is his flexibility. He plays on the outside for us, he plays in the slot for us, he plays in the backfield for us. It allows us to move him around and try to find mismatches within a defensive structure and try to get them to adjust. They’ve prepared all week for him to be in certain spots, and if we’re able to move him out of that spot and get him in different areas, it makes it harder for them. It makes it difficult from a game planning and game calling standpoint because you got to find out right away how they’re going to play in certain formations. It’s been interesting, for sure.”