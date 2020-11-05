Future Husker with Thomas Fidone: No. 2 ranked TE in nation still alive in the playoffs

Meet the players who plan to don Husker red in the coming years.
High school profile
My school: Lewis Central (Council Bluffs, Iowa).
City profile: Council Bluffs is one hour east of Lincoln. Council Bluffs has a population of about 62,000.
At the next level: Lewis Central has had at least one player sign with an NCAA Division I program for eight consecutive years, including TCU starting quarterback Max Duggan.
Number of players with NCAA Division I offers: 2.
Last week: Fidone caught eight passes for 94 yards in a playoff win against Ballard. His night included a 7-yard score in the second quarter.
This week: Lewis Central (8-1) plays Harlan in the Class 3A state quarterfinals on Friday. Harlan is the only team to beat Lewis Central this season, 28-10.
Player profile
Height/weight: 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds.
Position: Tight end and part-time linebacker.
Rankings: Rivals.com ranks Fidone as a four-star prospect. He’s the No. 2-ranked tight end in the country and No. 1 high school senior in Iowa. He committed to Nebraska on Aug. 26.
Final schools: LSU, Michigan and Iowa.
Coach’s point of view
Lewis Central coach Justin Kammrad shares some stories about Fidone:
The best play I’ve seen him make: “We had a play against Sergeant Bluff in Week 2 — both ranked teams — right before halftime. We very well could have just ran the ball and got out of the half, and we ran a route that really wasn’t intended for him but he just seemed to break to the middle of the field and really outjumped a bunch of guys and raced to the end zone to give us a 28-point lead at halftime. It was just an absolutely amazing play by him just to find the window and go up and get the ball and outrun people.”
All the ways teams try to stop Fidone: “Sometimes it’s double-coverage, sometimes they’re rolling coverage to him. We move him. That’s the great thing about Thomas is his flexibility. He plays on the outside for us, he plays in the slot for us, he plays in the backfield for us. It allows us to move him around and try to find mismatches within a defensive structure and try to get them to adjust. They’ve prepared all week for him to be in certain spots, and if we’re able to move him out of that spot and get him in different areas, it makes it harder for them. It makes it difficult from a game planning and game calling standpoint because you got to find out right away how they’re going to play in certain formations. It’s been interesting, for sure.”
The interesting part about his recruiting process: “Unfortunately he missed out on a lot of it due to COVID. It really stinks because a lot of those offers were generated after he went down to San Antonio (for the All-American Bowl combine) on Jan. 1, and really blew up from that point, and he wasn’t able to take any of those visits, which is extremely disappointing. It was exciting for him to get offer after offer, but I’m disappointed for him that he wasn’t able to experience that like most high school kids are, to be able to go to different campuses and see the culture.”
— Brent C. Wagner
