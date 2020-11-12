Future Husker with Teddy Prochazka: No. 1 recruit in state had Big Ten coaches flocking to Elkhorn

When we knew he was something special: “It was pretty clear going into his sophomore year that he was going to be a day one starter at left tackle. He’s always been an outstanding finisher and practice player and just a big, mobile athlete.”

The plays that make you rewind the game tape: “It’s just really impressive to watch him pull and redirect in open space and being able to target smaller players in open space. I read something one time that said the further an offensive linemen has to go to make his block the less chance that he’s going to make it, and that’s not the case with Teddy. He’s really precise with his targeting in open space.”

His recruiting process: “I believe Nebraska was his first Division I offer when he was a sophomore. During that offseason of his sophomore year, pretty much every school that stopped through offered him on the spot, which is out of the ordinary. Most times schools stop through and say they’d like to see some more film, or want the player to come to summer camp and show what they can do in person, or they say they only offer when a player visits campus. But it was pretty much across the board — Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan, Northwestern — they all offered on the spot when they came through.”