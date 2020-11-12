Future Husker with Teddy Prochazka: No. 1 recruit in state had Big Ten coaches flocking to Elkhorn

Meet the players who plan to don Husker red in the coming years.
High school profile
My school: Elkhorn South.
Number of players with NCAA Division I offers: 3.
Number of players out for football: 140 in high school.
Last week: Prochazka had four tackles, including 2½ for losses, in the Storm's 28-7 win against Lincoln Southeast in the Class A state quarterfinals. Prochazka also helped pave the way for 273 rushing yards.
This week: Fourth-ranked Elkhorn South is in the state playoff semifinals and will host No. 7 Kearney at 6 p.m. Friday.
Player profile
Height/weight: 6-foot-9 and 280 pounds.
Positions: Left tackle (three-year starter) and defensive end.
Rankings: Rivals.com ranks Prochazka as a four-star prospect. He’s the No. 1-ranked high school senior in Nebraska, and 64th player in the nation. He committed to Nebraska in August 2019.
Coach’s point of view
Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg shares some stories about Prochazka:
When we knew he was something special: “It was pretty clear going into his sophomore year that he was going to be a day one starter at left tackle. He’s always been an outstanding finisher and practice player and just a big, mobile athlete.”
The plays that make you rewind the game tape: “It’s just really impressive to watch him pull and redirect in open space and being able to target smaller players in open space. I read something one time that said the further an offensive linemen has to go to make his block the less chance that he’s going to make it, and that’s not the case with Teddy. He’s really precise with his targeting in open space.”
His recruiting process: “I believe Nebraska was his first Division I offer when he was a sophomore. During that offseason of his sophomore year, pretty much every school that stopped through offered him on the spot, which is out of the ordinary. Most times schools stop through and say they’d like to see some more film, or want the player to come to summer camp and show what they can do in person, or they say they only offer when a player visits campus. But it was pretty much across the board — Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan, Northwestern — they all offered on the spot when they came through.”
Your favorite story about him: “I guess for me I just really appreciate how much he appreciates the value of practice, and he understands how important practice is. It’s so great for our program when you have a high-profile player like Teddy that’s getting all kinds of attention, but you would never know it watching him at practice. He loves being out there and being with his teammates. He’s just a humble, hard-working kid with a great perspective.”
— Brent C. Wagner
