Tamon Lynum
High school profile
My school: Evans High School.
City profile: Orlando, Florida, has a population of about 285,000 and is approximately 22 hours from Lincoln.
Number of players out for football: 85 in high school.
This week: Playing in the largest class in Florida, Evans has a 5-1 record going into Friday’s game against Lake Mary. This has been a big turnaround season after Evans had a 1-9 record last year.
Player profile
Height/weight: 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds.
Positions: Cornerback, kick returner.
Rankings: Rivals.com ranks Lynum as a three-star prospect. He committed to Nebraska on June 23. All three of Nebraska’s defensive back recruits in the 2020 class are from Florida.
Coach’s point of view
Evans coach Vernon Mitchell shares some stories about Lynum:
What the college recruiters saw: “He has good length. He’s very aggressive at the line of scrimmage with getting his hands on guys and he’s just a really good athlete. He’s a great student and a great person and I think that’s why a lot of schools were interested in him."
Not surprised he’s coming to Lincoln: “I think Tamon is just looking for an opportunity to go somewhere where he feels comfortable and he feels at home and where he is getting love from the coaches. Because a lot of times in the recruiting process a lot of teams are initially knocking on your door and calling your phone, but eventually they fall to the wayside. And it’s usually the team that shows the most interest in the athlete that those kids tend to choose. And Nebraska has shown the most interest in Tamon and he went up there and fell in love with it. He doesn’t have any problem with going to Nebraska. A lot of the coaches that are on the Nebraska staff are Florida grown guys like (defensive backs coach) Travis Fisher, who is from Tallahassee and played at UCF. And (tight ends coach) Sean Beckton, who lived in Orlando for many, many years. I think he feels comfortable going up there knowing that he’s got some guys who are from the state.”
The best play I’ve seen him make in a game: “When we played Jones in a spring game this year they tried to run a wheel route concept and he played the post and came off the post and intercepted the wheel route and returned it for about 30 yards.”
-- Brent C. Wagner
