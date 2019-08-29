Meet the players who plan to don Husker red in the coming years.
High school profile
My school: Chamberlain High School.
City profile: Chamberlain, South Dakota, has a population of about 2,400 and is about five hours from Lincoln.
Players from his team with NCAA Division I offers: 1.
Number of players out for football: 42.
This week: Chamberlain has a 1-0 record going into Saturday’s game against Stanley County. In the first game of the season, Hutmacher had 10 tackles in his team's 26-6 win against Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central.
Player profile
Height/weight: 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds.
Position: He’s started every game since ninth grade, playing this year as a defensive tackle and left tackle.
Rankings: Rivals.com ranks Hutmacher as a three-star prospect as a defensive tackle. He committed to Nebraska on June. 29.
Final schools: Nebraska, Wisconsin and Oregon.
Coach's point of view
Chamberlain coach Jeff Rademacher shares some stories about Hutmacher.
On our radar: “We noticed him already in seventh grade, and in eighth grade he really excelled. Even as an eighth grader, after the junior high season, he moved up and played a little varsity and played a couple of games. We knew he was pretty special.”
Why colleges came calling: “He’s big, he’s athletic, he’s got great footwork. He’s a hard worker. His footwork is really, really good. He’s got good hips, and that comes from wrestling. He’s a three-time state champion and hasn’t lost a wrestling match forever (123-0 since ninth grade). Actually probably the last time he lost a wrestling match was his eighth grade year in the state tournament. That’s probably where he first got noticed.”
The best play I’ve seen: “Last year I saw him chase down, he came across the field and the running back sprung outside on us and he was on the backside and he took a great angle and ended up tackling the kid 30 yards down the field. But he came from all the way across the field and made the play. For a big guy to run that fast down the line, especially tracking down a running back, that’s pretty special.”
Plays that make you you rewind the game tape: “He gets double-team and tripled-teamed all the time. Even the game tape we watched the other day he had three hats on him a lot and he was still able to make the play in the backfield. Being able to split a double-team or triple-team and still make the play, it’s pretty cool to watch.”
Not many like him: “He’s worked so hard, and he’s so big and strong. I don’t think he sees a lot of guys like him. We’re an 11B (smallest division in 11-man football) school, so most of the school sizes are 200 or 250. They don’t have kids like him, so it’s pretty special to see a guy like that. … You don’t get too many of those kids, so when you do it’s pretty fun to watch them grow and get better.”
— Brent C. Wagner