Future Husker with James Carnie: Big plays on Friday nights of senior season earned Carnie chance with the Huskers

Meet the players who plan to don Husker red in the coming years.
High school profile
My school: Norris.
City profile: Norris is a rural school located about 15 minutes from the southeast edge of Lincoln.
Number of players out for football: 54 in grades 10-12.
Season review: Norris finished the season with an 8-3 record and ranked No. 7 in Class B. The Titans lost in the second round of the playoffs.
Player profile
Height/weight: 6-foot-5 and 222 pounds.
Position: Tight end, wide receiver and defensive end.
Rankings: Rivals.com ranks Carnie as a three-star prospect at tight end and the No. 5 recruit in the senior class in Nebraska. He committed to Nebraska on Oct. 12.
Season stats: Carnie had 38 receptions for 594 yards for an average of 15.6 yards per reception. He had 11 touchdown receptions.
Coach’s point of view
Norris coach Ty Twarling shares some stories about Carnie:
Carnie’s senior season: “James played lights-out this year. He came into the season needing to be more physical on both sides of the ball. He came out and he was 25 or 30 pounds heavier than he was last year, so he made a huge commitment to the weight room. And it showed on the field. Really, where I saw it shine was on defense. He played defensive end this year and he was just a force. You get his speed and his athletic ability, and you combine that with his physicality and the strength that he’s gained, and he had a phenomenal season.”
The plays that make you rewind the game tape: “Watching him get the ball in space, especially if we’d throw him a 5-yard hitch or an out, or just a little 3-yard pass, you knew right away it was going to be a big gain because that kid, he can just accelerate. He’s got that deceiving speed. Even with being 6-foot-5 he’s got those long levers and he just gets moving so quick. Every time he caught the ball, even on those short plays, it’s like, ‘OK, how big of play is this going to be?’”
The best play I’ve seen him make: “It was against Elkhorn North, he caught the ball on a little drag route coming across. He catches it and there is about three defenders in front of him, and he just hits the acceleration and just goes up our sideline and scores.”
There are always little eyes watching and mimicking! @JamesCarnie1 way to be a role model! #BeNorris pic.twitter.com/5tisfVNVOl— Norris Football (@NorrisFootball) July 21, 2020
Favorite story about Carnie: “The biggest thing that I’ve got with James is how he treated my son. I have a 4-year-old son (Trindon), and James would always go over after a game or after practice. That’s going to be my best memory of James and my son doing pushups out there right after practice one day. He’s just a special kid, and I’m going to miss him a lot.”
What was interesting about Carnie’s recruiting process: “It was hard because coaches couldn’t come and evaluate them and come out and talk with them (due to COVID-19). We just had to tell him to not worry and be patient and that you’re going to have to use the season, rather than the summer (to earn scholarship offers). Just getting things on film. And then once it hit and that first major offer came (Iowa), man, it rolled pretty quick for him there. That was pretty neat to see.”
— Brent C. Wagner
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!