Future Husker with Henry Lutovsky: 320-pound lineman showed his athleticism on high school football field

Coach’s point of view

Mount Pleasant coach Shawn Striegl shares some stories about Lutovsky:

His senior season: “It was a lot of fun for us, and probably not so much fun for our opponents. He’s pretty vicious on the football field, and likes to run. He sent some kids into the bleachers a couple of times. Maybe not to that extreme. It wasn’t quite like 'The Blind Side' movie, but it was pretty close.”

The plays that make you rewind the game tape: “The best thing about Henry is his motor. You’ll see him involved in plays where everyone else has stopped, but he hasn’t. He’s playing to the whistle and putting people on their backs and getting knockdowns. He just has a motor that is relentless.”

The best play I’ve seen him make: “My favorite play was the very first game I played him when he was a sophomore. We threw him out on the starting offensive line and I said, ‘Hey, I just want to make sure the guy you block, every time I want you to bring him over to the sideline and put him at my feet,’ and he literally did that. That was the start of three years of him just dominating people.”