Future Husker with Heinrich Haarberg: First in-state QB scholarship offer in 20 years has 18 touchdowns this season

Final schools: Nebraska and Boston College.

Coach’s point of view

Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey shares some stories about Haarberg:

The best play I’ve seen him make: “Probably one of our zone-read concepts. He does a great job of selling that ball, giving it to the running back, and he pulls it out pretty good. He hit the corner and stiff-armed a kid, and 69-yards later we’re in the end zone.”

What college recruiters see in Haarberg: “I think coaches like his size. The kid is 6-5 or 6-6. They liked his athleticism, and his speed for being that tall. And also his ability to study the game. He had great conversations with coaches during that process, and via Zoom would watch film with coaches.”