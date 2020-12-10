Future Husker with Gabe Ervin: Nebraska targets 'big body' Ervin from football factory in Georgia

Ervin's season: “He’s had a really good season. He’s done the things we expected him to do. It was his time, and he’s waited his time over the years. We’ve had some good backs come through here, and he had to wait his turn and he’s done a phenomenal job. Nebraska is getting a phenomenal young man, due to the fact of him waiting his turn and being patient and understanding what’s going on.”

What college coaches saw in Ervin: “His ball skills are really, really good. I think that’s what Nebraska is going to like about him. He’s a big back with elite ball skills.”

One of his favorite stories about Ervin: “A lot of people don’t know that Gabe Ervin runs track. He’s a 48.4 (seconds) 400 (meters) runner at 200 pounds. I like telling people that story. That’s a big man running a :48 400. He was regional champ in track, so he’s done some phenomenal stuff. Our track program is really good, and to watch the things he does in track practice is unreal. In 2019 we probably had 30 coaches at track practice watching him. That’s how he really got found, when they see that big body running a 200 or 400.”