Meet the players who plan to don Husker red in the coming years.
High school profile
My school: Kuemper High School.
City profile: Carroll, Iowa, has a population of about 9,800 and is about 2½ hours from Lincoln. Kuemper plays in Iowa’s third-largest class.
Players from his team with NCAA Division I offers: 1.
Number of players out for football: 70.
This week: Kuemper has a 1-0 record going into Friday’s game against South Central Calhoun. In Week 1 Gunnerson had 54 yards receiving and a quarterback sack in Kuemper's 27-3 win against St. Albert.
Player profile
Height/weight: 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds.
Positions: Defensive end and tight end.
Rankings: Rivals.com ranks Gunnerson as a three-star prospect as a defensive end and the No. 6 overall player in Iowa. He committed to Nebraska on July 2.
Coach's point of view
Kuemper coach Chad Klein shares some stories about Gunnerson:
The best play I’ve seen: “Last week he came out after taking a year off (for a hip injury) and once he got settled back into the game he came off the edge really hard. He had a sack, but he ran through the running back to get to that sack, so he took a block head-on and went right through it and made a nice tackle. It was great technique and showed everything that we’ve been working on and everything he’s learned from camps and things. Just a great fundamental play.”
Late bloomer to Division I prospect: “His brothers were all really good athletes, but to gain the size and the speed and the athleticism to get recruited to like a Nebraska or places like that takes a special kind of athlete, and you don’t necessarily always think that a kid at a younger age like that will go that way. He really developed and did a lot of hard work even after the injury to put himself in a spot to be recruited.”
The first player from his school to earn an NCAA Division I football scholarship in at least 20 years (there have been a few walk-ons, including Gunnerson’s brother, Gage, a tight end at Iowa State): “It’s great. It’s a great opportunity to get exposure to all of your other kids. It helps bring a little more excitement around the program.”
-- Brent C. Wagner