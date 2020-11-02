Frustrated but 'determined,' Huskers tasked with pushing forward during 'broken, messed-up year'

“I think we’ve officially set a record for the most practices with one game under our belt in the history of college football, there’s no question about that,” Frost said. “But I think our guys are learning to roll with the punches.”

Nebraska’s challenge now is to channel it against Northwestern. The third-year head coach went a step further in regards to his players’ mentality.

“It’s just not a normal year. It’s kind of Murphy’s Law right now, missing a game, missing a home game, all the things that are happening,” he said. “I think our kids have a little bit of a chip on their shoulder. I don’t know what will happen on Saturday — we’re playing a really good team — but I know our kids are going to play hard.

“You can just tell. They wanted to play, they see us fighting to try to get them to play,” he continued. “We’ve kind of failed at every turn. They just want to be on the field. I think they feel like some people are out to get them or have an ax to grind against them a little bit. I think they feel like they haven’t accomplished everything they could have accomplished. I think they feel like they’ve lost some close games that we could have won if we played a little better, a little harder, a little smarter.”

