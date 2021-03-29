Frost's new plan for special teams involves Mike Dawson moving into coordinating role

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost says he isn't big on titles for assistant coaches.

But he knows the special teams topic is a hot one in these parts because his team generally has underperformed in that area.

He has a new plan, and part of that plan involves Mike Dawson taking on the role of special teams coordinator in addition to his duties as outside linebackers coach.

"He's been a special teams coach at a lot of different places at the I-A level, so he's going to be the lead for us on all the special teams and certainly get a lot of help from the other assistants just like we had last year," Frost said.

Dawson previously coordinated special teams for Boston College from 2009-11. In Frost's new special teams plan, Dawson essentially replaces analyst Jonathan Rutledge, who was fired after one season. Rutledge had replaced Jovan Dewitt, who was Nebraska's special teams coordinator in 2018 and 2019.