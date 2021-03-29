Frost's new plan for special teams involves Mike Dawson moving into coordinating role

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost says he isn't big on titles for assistant coaches.
But he knows the special teams topic is a hot one in these parts because his team generally has underperformed in that area.
He has a new plan, and part of that plan involves Mike Dawson taking on the role of special teams coordinator in addition to his duties as outside linebackers coach.
"He's been a special teams coach at a lot of different places at the I-A level, so he's going to be the lead for us on all the special teams and certainly get a lot of help from the other assistants just like we had last year," Frost said.
Dawson previously coordinated special teams for Boston College from 2009-11. In Frost's new special teams plan, Dawson essentially replaces analyst Jonathan Rutledge, who was fired after one season. Rutledge had replaced Jovan Dewitt, who was Nebraska's special teams coordinator in 2018 and 2019.
Frost mentioned a few duties that will be handled by specific coaches. Offensive line coach Greg Austin will handle the field-goal kick unit, and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti will run the field-goal block aspect.
"But Mike's going to take the lead on punt and punt return and kickoff and kickoff return," Frost said.
Bill Busch, hired in February as a defensive analyst, also can help with special teams, Frost said.
Busch spent 2004-07 at Nebraska under head coach Bill Callahan coaching outside linebackers (2004) and safeties (2005-07) while also serving as special teams coordinator. He has an extensive background coaching special teams.
"Bill's obviously an accomplished coach," Frost said. "It works out great for us and for him. He's got family in Lincoln. Without that, I don't think we'd have an opportunity to have him in the role that we have him in."
The 55-year-old Busch will help primarily with the defense, Frost said, "but I'm sure he'll give a hand to coach Daws on special teams, too. He brings a lot of expertise to the table that I think our coaches will be able to utilize."
Week 0 ➡️ Illinois
When: Aug. 28
Where: Champaign, Ill.
Illinois in 2020: 2-6
Last time the Huskers and Illini played: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23 (2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 11-4
Week 2 ➡️ Buffalo
When: Sept. 11
Where: Memorial Stadium
Buffalo in 2020: 6-1 (5-0 in MAC)
Last time the Huskers and Bulls met: No previous matchups
Week 3 ➡️ at Oklahoma
When: Sept. 18
Where: Norman, Oklahoma
Oklahoma in 2020: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
Last time Huskers and Sooners played: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 20 (Dec. 5, 2010, Big 12 Championship)
All-time series: Oklahoma, 45-38-3
Week 4 ➡️ Michigan State
When: Sept. 25
Where: East Lansing, Michigan
Michigan State in 2020: 2-5
The last time the Huskers and Spartans played: Nebraska 9, Michigan State 6 (Nov. 17, 2018)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 9-2
Week 5 ➡️ Northwestern
When: Oct. 2
Where: Memorial Stadium
Northwestern in 2020: 7-2, Big Ten runner-up
The last time the Huskers and Wildcats met: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13 (Nov. 7, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 8-6
Week 6 ➡️ vs. Michigan
When: Oct. 9
Where: Memorial Stadium
Michigan in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Wolverines played: Michigan 56, Nebraska 10 (Sept. 22, 2018)
All-time series: Michigan leads, 5-4
Week 7 ➡️ at Minnesota
When: Oct. 16
Where: Minneapolis
Minnesota in 2020: 3-4
The last time the Huskers and Gophers played: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17 (Dec. 12, 2020)
All-time series: Minnesota, 34-25-2
Week 9 ➡️ Purdue
When: Oct. 30
Where: Memorial Stadium
Purdue in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Boilermakers met: Nebraska 37, Purdue 27 (Dec. 5, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 5-4
Week 10 ➡️ Ohio State
When: Nov. 6
Where: Memorial Stadium
Ohio State in 2020: 7-1 (national runner-up)
The last time the Huskers and Buckeyes met: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 (Oct. 24, 2020)
All-time series: Ohio State leads, 8-1
Week 11 ➡️ Southeastern Louisiana
When: Nov. 13
Where: Memorial Stadium
Southeastern Louisiana in 2020: 2-2 (split-schedule concludes in April)
The last time the Huskers and Lions met: No previous matchups
Week 12 ➡️ at Wisconsin
When: Nov. 20
Where: Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin in 2020: 4-3
The last time the Huskers and Badgers met: Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21 (Nov. 16, 2019)
All-time series: Wisconsin leads, 10-4
Week 13 ➡️ Iowa
When: Nov. 26
Where: Memorial Stadium
Iowa in 2020: 6-2
The last time the Huskers and Hawkeyes met: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20 (Nov. 27, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 29-19-3