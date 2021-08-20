Frost's former chief of staff Lambrecht getting into NIL business

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost hinted earlier this month that his departing chief of staff, Gerrod Lambrecht, wasn't going far.

Indeed, Lambrecht is staying right in Lincoln with an eye on helping Nebraska college athletes capitalize on their name, image and likeness.

Lambrecht on Friday afternoon announced the beginning of his new company, Athlete Branding & Marketing and tweeted that he had signed his first two clients: Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez and defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt.

Interestingly, the LLC listing has former Nebraska attorney general Jon Bruning listed as the registered agent.

The company was officially formed just more than a month ago, so Lambrecht and company are wasting no time.

Nebraska athletics' NIL policy says the school will not develop, "operate, negotiate, or promote noninstitutional NIL activities for student-athletes."

That leaves a wide gulf for athletes who want to actively solicit deals outside of the social media realm, which is largely dominated by Opendorse.