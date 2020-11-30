Frost: WR Marcus Fleming no longer with Huskers; NU must find 'right kids, not just the right athletes'

Fleming and Delancy were high school teammates at Miami Northwestern and have each left the program in the past four days.

Nebraska junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt said he tries to be a role model for younger players, but also that it's not up to him whether those players want to be in the program or not.

“I wouldn't say I'm upset just because that's not my life that I'm living," Taylor-Britt said. "I'm here for Nebraska and I'm staying at Nebraska. That was those guys’ choices to make and I hope they succeed anywhere they go.

"But we have to move on here and the next man is up and they have to play."

The question is whether Nebraska has a larger issue on its hands, and that can't be answered fully. Transfers are prevalent in college football, and the pandemic has done nothing to help anybody's situation in terms of stability, let alone college athletes. Is that all there is to it? Time will tell.

"It's been a tough year, but it starts with us making sure we get the right kids," Frost said. "I also think in this day and age, there's a little more impatience. I was a fairly highly ranked guy coming out of high school and I didn't play until my fourth year of college, and that's not unusual. It still worked out pretty well.