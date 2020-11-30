Frost: WR Marcus Fleming no longer with Huskers; NU must find 'right kids, not just the right athletes'

Another freshman from Florida has left the Nebraska football program.
Marcus Fleming, a wide receiver from Miami, is no longer on the team, coach Scott Frost confirmed Monday.
“We wish him the best. He’s not going to be on the team anymore," Frost said. "We’ll move on and feel good about that position and where it is.”
Fleming, the Miami Northwestern graduate, appeared to have his stock on the rise in the program when he led the team with 75 yards on five catches against Northwestern on Nov. 7.
Those, though, were his only receptions of the season. He played sparingly against Penn State and Illinois at home and then did not crack the Huskers’ 74-man travel roster to Iowa.
Fleming was away from the program for several weeks during the summer when the season was in limbo while most of the team was in town working out. He returned around the time preseason camp began and had to catch up, but the coaching staff decided his talent was too enticing to keep off the field early in the season.
Instead of building on the performance against Northwestern though, something went wrong.
Fleming is the fifth Florida native from Nebraska’s 2020 class to transfer out of the program already, leaving only running back Marvin Scott left from that group. He is also the final of four from Miami to leave the program before finishing one year, joining Northwestern teammate Ronald Delancy, who entered the transfer portal on Black Friday, defensive back Jaiden Francois and safety Henry Gray. Crawfordville linebacker Keyshawn Greene also transferred before the season began.
"First of all, we have to make sure that we were recruiting the right kids, not just the right athletes," Frost said Monday. "We have to make sure that we're going to recruit the type of kid that's going to flourish in Nebraska, and I think certain kids are going to come here and assimilate and love it. Maybe there's a few others that wouldn't. I went somewhere else (Stanford) and it didn't fit me (as a player), so that's not unusual.
"This has been a tough year, too. Kids can't go to the mall right now. They can't be around other students. I compliment our players for being really disciplined. We haven't had COVID issues, so they've been doing things the right way, but one of the biggest selling points of this place is playing in front of a Sea of Red and we haven't even had an opportunity to do that."
Fleming and Delancy were high school teammates at Miami Northwestern and have each left the program in the past four days.
Nebraska junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt said he tries to be a role model for younger players, but also that it's not up to him whether those players want to be in the program or not.
“I wouldn't say I'm upset just because that's not my life that I'm living," Taylor-Britt said. "I'm here for Nebraska and I'm staying at Nebraska. That was those guys’ choices to make and I hope they succeed anywhere they go.
"But we have to move on here and the next man is up and they have to play."
The question is whether Nebraska has a larger issue on its hands, and that can't be answered fully. Transfers are prevalent in college football, and the pandemic has done nothing to help anybody's situation in terms of stability, let alone college athletes. Is that all there is to it? Time will tell.
"It's been a tough year, but it starts with us making sure we get the right kids," Frost said. "I also think in this day and age, there's a little more impatience. I was a fairly highly ranked guy coming out of high school and I didn't play until my fourth year of college, and that's not unusual. It still worked out pretty well.
"But we try to teach our guys patience ... and resilience as far as that goes."
