It was a competitive instinct.
Or as Wan'Dale Robinson calls it, "one of those football things."
With Nebraska trailing, and some of his offensive mates dinged up, Robinson saw an opportunity to help turn the tables on the Illini.
So he went up to Scott Frost and told the Nebraska head coach that he wanted the football.
"That's kind of the football nature in me," Robinson said. "I feel like if the game is on the line, I'm always going to take myself over, really just about anybody. I'll take our quarterback over anybody, as well. That's just kind of how I am."
What followed was a breakout game for the true freshman: 89 rushing yards on 19 carries and 79 more yards on eight catches in a 42-38 Husker win. Three touchdowns. One juke move that nearly took an Illinois defender out of his shoes.
That kind of production led Robinson to being named Big Ten freshman of the week. It also led to some extra time in the ice bath and hot tub.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Robinson said his body was pretty beat up after the game. Saturday's workload (27 touches) was a big increase from the prior games — South Alabama (seven touches), Colorado (four) and Northern Illinois (five).
"I wasn't really expecting 27 touches, but I was ready for it and I was just doing whatever I could to help my team win," said Robinson, who is second on the team in catches (17) and second in receiving yards (195). "I feel like I could do that every game. I'll never not want the ball, I'll never not want touches."
Nebraska coaches knew they had a player that could contribute immediately when Robinson set foot on campus in January. They certainly were not afraid to increase his duties when sophomore running back Maurice Washington left in the second quarter of Saturday's game because of head injury protocol.
With Washington out, Robinson began taking more reps at running back. The in-game change-up didn't faze him, in large part, because of Robinson's time studying the playbook in the offseason.
"I came in knowing that (the coaches) wanted me to do that (play two positions)," he said. "So I just prided myself on in the spring, learning all the receiver stuff that I can and then in the summer was able to get more of the running back down."
It came to life at Illinois, and Frost saw it firsthand.
The coach's message to his team leading up to the Big Ten opener was about responding to tough situations. Sure enough, NU was in a tough situation, trailing by two scores late in the third quarter.
"It seems like we haven't been at our best in tight spots of when the pressure is on," Frost said. "I wanted guys that would stay calm, do their jobs no matter what situation. We found ourselves in one of those situations and two or three times, (Robinson) came up to me and said, 'I got you. Get me the ball.'
"And he did his job, stayed calm and played well."
Frost said, with Washington and Dedrick Mills in the backfield, the plan is to keep most of Robinson's field reps at wideout, a spot where the Huskers are thin depthwise.
Whether he is at receiver or running back, Robinson's teammates are not surprised by his early transition to college football. The Kentucky native was slowed by spring and fall camp injuries, but now was the time "to let him off the leash," said sophomore defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt, who played a big part in recruiting Robinson to NU.
"It was only a matter of time for Wan’Dale," NU quarterback Adrian Martinez added. "His opportunity came against Illinois and he stepped up to the plate and as we say, fell back on his training. He’s been showing it in practice, showed it in fall camp. I think it’s only the beginning for him."