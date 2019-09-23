Football coaches notoriously dislike anything that can distract their teams, especially in the midst of a season.
There will be distraction opportunities aplenty this week in Lincoln as Nebraska (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) prepares to host No. 5 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) Saturday night. ESPN’s "College GameDay" is coming to town. There will be a heightened buzz about campus if there isn’t already. Perhaps increased media obligations. So on and so forth.
Husker head coach Scott Frost, though, is not worried about distractions. In fact, he wants his players to embrace the coming days.
“Our guys need to learn how to be comfortable in these situations,” he said. “This is special. Regardless of how this game goes, we’re going to do the best we can. I hope we can win. Regardless of how this game goes, this is a special time for Nebraska. There are some big things coming this week. 'GameDay' hasn’t been here in 10 or 12 years. This is a good opportunity to highlight our program, the direction the program is going, the improvement we have made, the path that we are on.
“It’s going to be great to get national attention here in Lincoln. If we weren’t improving and getting better and going in a really good direction that was obvious to a lot of people, we wouldn’t have those guys on ESPN coming to town. This is special. Our guys need to be able to operate and flourish amidst whatever distraction brings along with it.”
For senior linebacker Mohamed Barry, flourishing this week mostly involves not paying attention to what’s going on outside of preparing for the game.
"You just stay away from it. All of that is an illusion. None of it matters,” he said. “All that matters is what you put on that field come Saturday. That's all that matters. Everything else is an illusion. Praise and blame is all the same, as they say. It doesn't matter. At the end of the day, you just have to focus on what you have to do and when it comes Saturday you have to perform your best football.”
Preparations for the Buckeyes started with a standard Sunday walk-through and then a helmets-only practice on Monday morning. The Huskers normally would practice in shells — shoulder pads and helmets but not full pads — on Monday but backed off because they played a physical game against Illinois and didn’t arrive back in Lincoln until about 2 a.m. Sunday.
“We came out and had a good day,” sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez said. “It’s important, obviously, it’s Ohio State, it’s a big game for us this week. Our guys came to work as usual. Monday’s a tough day coming back from a tough Saturday game, and the guys came to work today and I’m proud of them for that. I think our mind was in the right place.”
“That’s why I’m not really worried about the distraction,” Frost added. “As a player, I never even really noticed anything. It was practice and the games. A lot of this stuff is for the fans. People eat it up. The audience at 'GameDay' is big for a reason, because those guys are the best at what they do. But as a player, our guys certainly aren’t going to be out there on set with (ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit) and those guys, they’re going to be getting ready for a game. I don’t think it’ll distract our guys or their guys too much.”
So yes, there will be hoopla. Frost said he wouldn’t be surprised if Husker fans “set some kind of record for attendance,” at the "GameDay" set and certainly there will be a little more going on around campus and probably around practices and the football facility as Saturday draws closer.
That’s all more than fine by the head coach.
“It’s fun. Anytime there is a spotlight on your campus, your university and your town, I think it’s a good thing,” Frost said. “If you let it be a distraction, it can be. They will probably mic me up at practice or something, but I don’t raise my voice much anyway, so I don’t know how much good footage they are going to get.
“I don’t want it to distract the players. It’s not going to distract us. We've got a really good team coming in here and we need to be at our best to have a chance to beat them.”
Steve Sipple and Parker Gabriel give the highlights from the Monday press conference on Sept. 23, 2019.