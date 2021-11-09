Frost tasked with hiring third OC in four years; What are the challenges? And where might he look?

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and athletic director Trev Alberts often get lumped together as former standout Huskers who played for Tom Osborne during the 1990s, Alberts a few years before Frost.

The athletic director, though, said Monday that he and Frost, “didn’t really have a relationship,” before he took the NU department’s top post back in July.

The way both men tell it, they’ve developed a functional, trusting relationship relatively quickly.

“We have what I would consider a very, very strong relationship,” Alberts said. “I think he trusts me. In fact, he told me (Monday), 'I really appreciate that we can have these very straightforward, honest conversations,' and I’m not sure he’s had that before.

“I’m not afraid to tell him what I think, but I say it respectfully, and he does the same with me.”

Now, Frost will have to find an offensive coordinator with whom he can have a relationship that is either already in place or built in a similarly swift manner to the one he and Alberts purportedly have.

Frost has four staff positions to fill after firing four offensive coaches Monday, but none will be more important than the person he hires to run the offense.