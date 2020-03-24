Frost talks scuttled Husker spring on radio, wants Nebraskans 'to rally around each other'

The team's weight room is now closed, though players can get meals from a grab-and-go setup at the training table. The staff, too, is working from home. They have a daily Zoom video conference call and they're "burning up the phone lines" in recruiting because, well, that's about all they can do at this point, Frost said.

"Hopefully at some point we'll get the guys on campus, but their safety and health is our No. 1 concern. Getting them back, so they can at least focus on academics and making sure their grades are right with online classes, is important. So we're kind of in a holding pattern right now, but we're trying to communicate with our kids as well as we can and keeping them happy and healthy."

Frost said most of the team will have trouble finding an open weight room at all, though some have either home gyms or can get out on an open field somewhere. He lauded the importance of the team's academic, nutritional and weight staffs in communicating plans to the players through the unique circumstances.

He also kept the hindrance facing the NU football program in perspective.